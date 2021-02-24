Do You Trust Your Tap Water? New Survey Finds Black and Hispanic Americans Do Not

As the Biden administration prepares to act on climate change with a focus on environmental justice, this data raises awareness of the disparity in water access and safety in the United States. In fact, the survey found that 46 percent of Americans consider water scarcity to be among the most important water-related climate change issues in need of immediate government support.

“We’re fighting two battles: climate change is increasingly threatening our access to water, and the way we live is contaminating water in ways even the most modern water infrastructure can’t handle, let alone the countless water systems that lack funding for up-to-date infrastructure,” said Friesen. “We firmly believe that safe water is a fundamental human right, not a matter of where you live or the color of your skin, which is why we need to focus our efforts on delivering renewable, climate-resilient resources across the globe, independent of infrastructure, to help mitigate this critical issue.”