SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print
fulfillment technology, announced today an agreement to integrate with
Floify, an industry-leading mortgage automation and SaaS point-of-sale
(POS) platform, to streamline the generation, delivery and signature of
loan disclosures.
The integration between Floify and Docutech will provide lenders and
borrowers with a more efficient, digital origination process starting at
the point-of-sale. Once integrated, loan data for all new applications
entered on a lender’s website via the Floify POS platform will trigger
the creation of loan disclosures through Docutech’s ConformX dynamic doc
generation system and eDeliver them to the borrower(s) for eSignature.
Lenders will be able to reduce loan origination time and costs and
improve data quality through this process. At the same time, borrowers
will benefit from quickly receiving disclosures, freeing up time to
review this information at their own pace, and conveniently sign
electronically from any location, at any time, and on any web-connected
device.
“In today’s fast-moving mortgage market, loan originators increasingly
desire a comprehensive digital automation solution like Floify to
improve the lender-borrower experience,” said Dave Sims, CEO at Floify.
“Our partnership and integration with Docutech means our platform now
supports disclosures from generation through eSignature, effectively
making the mortgage origination process faster, easier and more
convenient than ever before.”
Floify will serve as the system of record for loan data used to generate
the disclosures. This ensures loan data accuracy, eliminating the need
to manually enter data into different systems. Docutech’s ConformX also
ensures that all disclosures are compliant with federal, state and local
regulations. Working together, the two platforms will enable lenders to
streamline and expedite loan originations while improving quality,
compliance and customer service.
“Consumers expect convenient, immediate, and customized experiences from
the brands they do business with, and mortgage lending is becoming no
exception. Docutech is focused on continuing to deliver innovative
solutions to lenders through technology integrations that solve key
challenges for our industry,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of
Docutech. “This integration further demonstrates Docutech’s commitment
to help drive the mortgage industry’s evolution towards a fully digital
loan process.”
About Floify
Floify is a digital mortgage point-of-sale solution that streamlines the
loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and
document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other
mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and
verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with
borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is
based in Boulder, Colorado and is privately held. For more information
about Floify, call (720) 316-8343 or visit https://floify.com.
About Docutech
Founded in 1991, Idaho Falls, Idaho- and Scottsdale, Arizona-based
Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for
mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to
eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the
standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer
service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions
empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan
packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing
laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website
or follow them on social media at LinkedIn
or Twitter @Docutech.
