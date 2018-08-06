SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print

fulfillment technology, announced today an agreement to integrate with

Floify, an industry-leading mortgage automation and SaaS point-of-sale

(POS) platform, to streamline the generation, delivery and signature of

loan disclosures.

The integration between Floify and Docutech will provide lenders and

borrowers with a more efficient, digital origination process starting at

the point-of-sale. Once integrated, loan data for all new applications

entered on a lender’s website via the Floify POS platform will trigger

the creation of loan disclosures through Docutech’s ConformX dynamic doc

generation system and eDeliver them to the borrower(s) for eSignature.

Lenders will be able to reduce loan origination time and costs and

improve data quality through this process. At the same time, borrowers

will benefit from quickly receiving disclosures, freeing up time to

review this information at their own pace, and conveniently sign

electronically from any location, at any time, and on any web-connected

device.

“In today’s fast-moving mortgage market, loan originators increasingly

desire a comprehensive digital automation solution like Floify to

improve the lender-borrower experience,” said Dave Sims, CEO at Floify.

“Our partnership and integration with Docutech means our platform now

supports disclosures from generation through eSignature, effectively

making the mortgage origination process faster, easier and more

convenient than ever before.”

Floify will serve as the system of record for loan data used to generate

the disclosures. This ensures loan data accuracy, eliminating the need

to manually enter data into different systems. Docutech’s ConformX also

ensures that all disclosures are compliant with federal, state and local

regulations. Working together, the two platforms will enable lenders to

streamline and expedite loan originations while improving quality,

compliance and customer service.

“Consumers expect convenient, immediate, and customized experiences from

the brands they do business with, and mortgage lending is becoming no

exception. Docutech is focused on continuing to deliver innovative

solutions to lenders through technology integrations that solve key

challenges for our industry,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of

Docutech. “This integration further demonstrates Docutech’s commitment

to help drive the mortgage industry’s evolution towards a fully digital

loan process.”

About Floify

Floify is a digital mortgage point-of-sale solution that streamlines the

loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and

document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other

mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and

verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with

borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is

based in Boulder, Colorado and is privately held. For more information

about Floify, call (720) 316-8343 or visit https://floify.com.

About Docutech

Founded in 1991, Idaho Falls, Idaho- and Scottsdale, Arizona-based

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for

mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to

eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the

standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer

service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions

empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan

packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing

laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website

at www.docutech.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn

or Twitter @Docutech.

Contacts

For Docutech

Stephen Sprayberry, 678-781-7207

stephen@williammills.com

or

Sean

McCormick, 678-781-7210

sean@williammills.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles