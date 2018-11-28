SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print
fulfillment technology, today announced its collaboration with Glance
Networks, a leading provider of visual engagement solutions including
cobrowsing, screen sharing, mobile app sharing, and live agent video to
enable organizations to better engage with their customers.
Lenders can now join their customers in the browser and guide them
through the digital loan origination experience, courtesy of Glance’s
cobrowsing functionality integrated with Docutech’s eDelivery and
eSignature solutions for initial disclosures. The combined solution
enables lenders to deliver a personalized, white-glove service
experience and close more loans.
Recent findings
in the Total Economic Impact of Glance Visual Engagement Platform,
published by Forrester Consulting, identified key quantifiable benefits
of visual engagement technology, including increased customer
satisfaction, customer loyalty, and customer transaction conversion. The
integration of Docutech and Glance will allow for borrowers to have a
more streamlined and user-friendly experience while giving lenders the
opportunity to create stronger relationships with their customers.
“Docutech's mission to remove guesswork and customer frustration from a
complex and stressful digital experience is familiar territory for many
of Glance's financial services clients,” said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance
Networks. “The Glance integration complements Docutech's mission. It
enables lenders to transform customer frustration into completed
transactions and the opportunity to grow lifelong customer bonds.”
“Finding the right balance of digital technologies and personal
interaction is key to success in the digital mortgage age,” said Amy
Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “Enabling lenders to see what the
customer is seeing in the digital environment and offer guidance and
personalized service as needed through Glance cobrowsing is incredibly
valuable. Lenders understand that they are in the relationship business
and that fostering the relationship with the customer to consistently
deliver delight is our collective priority.”
About Glance Networks
Glance Networks transforms the customer experience by enabling visual
engagement for today’s enterprise. We are one of the world’s simplest,
most reliable and secure solutions that empowers companies to see, show
and share anything online, creating a frictionless path to great
experiences in sales, support and service. The result of Glance visual
engagement technology is improved customer satisfaction, long-term
customer loyalty, higher service center efficiency, and increased
revenue growth. Glance Partners include Salesforce, ServiceNow, Moxie,
Zendesk, Microsoft, and Docutech. For more information, please go to https://ww2.glance.net/.
About Docutech
Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for
mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to
eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the
standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer
service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions
empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan
packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing
laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website
or follow them on social media at LinkedIn
or Twitter @Docutech.
