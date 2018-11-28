SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print

fulfillment technology, today announced its collaboration with Glance

Networks, a leading provider of visual engagement solutions including

cobrowsing, screen sharing, mobile app sharing, and live agent video to

enable organizations to better engage with their customers.

Lenders can now join their customers in the browser and guide them

through the digital loan origination experience, courtesy of Glance’s

cobrowsing functionality integrated with Docutech’s eDelivery and

eSignature solutions for initial disclosures. The combined solution

enables lenders to deliver a personalized, white-glove service

experience and close more loans.

Recent findings

in the Total Economic Impact of Glance Visual Engagement Platform,

published by Forrester Consulting, identified key quantifiable benefits

of visual engagement technology, including increased customer

satisfaction, customer loyalty, and customer transaction conversion. The

integration of Docutech and Glance will allow for borrowers to have a

more streamlined and user-friendly experience while giving lenders the

opportunity to create stronger relationships with their customers.

“Docutech's mission to remove guesswork and customer frustration from a

complex and stressful digital experience is familiar territory for many

of Glance's financial services clients,” said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance

Networks. “The Glance integration complements Docutech's mission. It

enables lenders to transform customer frustration into completed

transactions and the opportunity to grow lifelong customer bonds.”

“Finding the right balance of digital technologies and personal

interaction is key to success in the digital mortgage age,” said Amy

Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “Enabling lenders to see what the

customer is seeing in the digital environment and offer guidance and

personalized service as needed through Glance cobrowsing is incredibly

valuable. Lenders understand that they are in the relationship business

and that fostering the relationship with the customer to consistently

deliver delight is our collective priority.”

About Glance Networks

Glance Networks transforms the customer experience by enabling visual

engagement for today’s enterprise. We are one of the world’s simplest,

most reliable and secure solutions that empowers companies to see, show

and share anything online, creating a frictionless path to great

experiences in sales, support and service. The result of Glance visual

engagement technology is improved customer satisfaction, long-term

customer loyalty, higher service center efficiency, and increased

revenue growth. Glance Partners include Salesforce, ServiceNow, Moxie,

Zendesk, Microsoft, and Docutech. For more information, please go to https://ww2.glance.net/.

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for

mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to

eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the

standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer

service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions

empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan

packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing

laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website

at www.docutech.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn

or Twitter @Docutech.

