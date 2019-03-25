SCOTTSDALE, Az.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document eSign, eClose and print

fulfillment technology, today announced an agreement to integrate with

LOS technology provider ReadyPrice. Docutech’s loan document generation

engine ConformX and Solex eSignature platform will integrate with

ReadyPrice’s Loan Origination Software (LOS) solution.

ReadyPrice’s ready to use, all-in-one LOS system comes complete with Day

1 Certainty, deep Fannie DU, proprietary error trapping and capital

markets integration -- setting itself apart from all other systems.

However, lenders can also quickly and easily configure the platform to

meet their specific needs. As a result of the integration with

Docutech’s ConformX document generation engine and Solex eSignature

platform, lenders utilizing ReadyPrice’s LOS gain access to a seamless

document experience that virtually eliminates additional data entry and

errors and improves compliance.

“Loan origination can be a complex, cost-intensive process,” said

ReadyPrice CEO, Rick Soukoulis. “The ReadyPrice LOS was built for

mortgage bankers by mortgage bankers for optimal efficiency. Now with

integration into Docutech’s dynamic docs and eSignature technology,

lenders and borrowers alike can benefit from a more streamlined process

while ensuring compliance.”

As the focus on offering digital mortgages increases, the role of

dynamic documents integrated with eSignature is more important than

ever. Rather than utilizing a static library of forms, ConformX

integrated with ReadyPrice will produce data-driven documents that meet

specific lender, regulatory and investor requirements. Every relevant

data field is imported, defaulted or automatically populated through

rules-based intelligence to offer the most streamlined document

experience possible, and granular configuration options ensure that the

right documents are present in the appropriate package. Unlike other

eSign technologies, Solex eSign is an all-in-one eSignature solution

that provides electronic document delivery and signature affording

operational efficiencies, while ensuring compliance, security and an

optimal borrower experience.

“As mortgage technology and API integrations continue to evolve to

deliver efficiencies to the lender, it is important to remember that the

mortgage experience is a relationship between lenders and customers,”

said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “Through our

collaboration with ReadyPrice, providing lenders with the tools to more

effectively grow their business while improving the ease and convenience

for their customers is critical to delivering the optimal mortgage

experience for both parties.”

About ReadyPrice

ReadyPrice is an all-in-one LOS with built in Pricing Engine, error

trapping, Day1 Certainty, document imaging, and Fannie DU built by

mortgage bankers for mortgage bankers. ReadyPrice offers a platform that

is scalable and customizable for non-delegated lenders, bankers,

brokers, and investors that is easy to use, easy to set up and with a

low entry point. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.readyprice.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn.

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for

mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to

eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the

standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer

service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions

empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan

packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing

laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website

at www.docutech.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn

or Twitter @Docutech.

Contacts

Sean McCormick

For Docutech

678.781.7210

sean@williammills.com

Stephen Sprayberry

For Docutech

678.781.7207

stephen@williammills.com

