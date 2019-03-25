SCOTTSDALE, Az.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document eSign, eClose and print
fulfillment technology, today announced an agreement to integrate with
LOS technology provider ReadyPrice. Docutech’s loan document generation
engine ConformX and Solex eSignature platform will integrate with
ReadyPrice’s Loan Origination Software (LOS) solution.
ReadyPrice’s ready to use, all-in-one LOS system comes complete with Day
1 Certainty, deep Fannie DU, proprietary error trapping and capital
markets integration -- setting itself apart from all other systems.
However, lenders can also quickly and easily configure the platform to
meet their specific needs. As a result of the integration with
Docutech’s ConformX document generation engine and Solex eSignature
platform, lenders utilizing ReadyPrice’s LOS gain access to a seamless
document experience that virtually eliminates additional data entry and
errors and improves compliance.
“Loan origination can be a complex, cost-intensive process,” said
ReadyPrice CEO, Rick Soukoulis. “The ReadyPrice LOS was built for
mortgage bankers by mortgage bankers for optimal efficiency. Now with
integration into Docutech’s dynamic docs and eSignature technology,
lenders and borrowers alike can benefit from a more streamlined process
while ensuring compliance.”
As the focus on offering digital mortgages increases, the role of
dynamic documents integrated with eSignature is more important than
ever. Rather than utilizing a static library of forms, ConformX
integrated with ReadyPrice will produce data-driven documents that meet
specific lender, regulatory and investor requirements. Every relevant
data field is imported, defaulted or automatically populated through
rules-based intelligence to offer the most streamlined document
experience possible, and granular configuration options ensure that the
right documents are present in the appropriate package. Unlike other
eSign technologies, Solex eSign is an all-in-one eSignature solution
that provides electronic document delivery and signature affording
operational efficiencies, while ensuring compliance, security and an
optimal borrower experience.
“As mortgage technology and API integrations continue to evolve to
deliver efficiencies to the lender, it is important to remember that the
mortgage experience is a relationship between lenders and customers,”
said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “Through our
collaboration with ReadyPrice, providing lenders with the tools to more
effectively grow their business while improving the ease and convenience
for their customers is critical to delivering the optimal mortgage
experience for both parties.”
