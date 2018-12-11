SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print

fulfillment technology, today announced its collaboration with Tavant,

the leading digital mortgage products and platforms company to provide

lenders and borrowers with a more efficient and digitized mortgage

origination experience.

Docutech’s ConformX dynamic document generation engine and Solex

eDelivery and eSignature technology will be integrated into Tavant VΞLOX

digital lending platform enabling a more modern, digital mortgage

experience. Through this integration with FinConnect, a component of

VΞLOX, lenders can seamlessly select Docutech as their document provider

for a streamlined document integration process. Likewise, borrowers will

be able to electronically receive and sign disclosures anytime on any

device through Solex by way of Tavant’s consumer direct portal – FinXperience

Consumer.

According to results published

in the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction

Study, customer satisfaction with primary mortgage originators is up 10

points (on a 1,000-point scale) in 2018. This is driven in part by

increased customer utilization of digital and mobile channels. The

integration of Docutech and Tavant optimizes the way in which customers

can quickly and easily receive, review, and sign initial disclosures and

supporting documents in the mortgage origination process.

“We are excited to partner with Docutech to provide a seamless,

touchless and transparent experience for borrowers and mortgage

lenders,” said Sarvesh Mahesh, CEO of Tavant. “This integration will

digitally enhance overall customer experience.”

Tavant VΞLOX is the industry’s leading AI-powered digital lending

platform that maximizes the use of data-driven processes in the

automation of the loan origination life cycle. Its components include

FinConnect, a mortgage data and services hub that connects the internal

and external systems of the mortgage network.

“As the drive for a full end-to-end electronic mortgage process

continues, Docutech remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions

designed to optimize the mortgage experience for both lenders and

borrowers,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “By

integrating with Tavant, we further emphasize this focus on not only

enhancing the work of our customers, but also the mortgage industry as a

whole. Steps like these will assist in more widespread adoption of a

universal digital mortgage process rooted in transparency, efficiency

and accuracy.”

About Tavant VΞLOX

Tavant

VΞLOX is the industry’s leading AI digital platform that maximizes

the use of data-driven processes in the automation of the loan

origination lifecycle. It brings true digital disruption to the mortgage

industry with an immersive omnichannel experience and high-velocity

execution: from loan discovery to loan funding to loan servicing.

About Tavant Technologies

Headquartered in Santa Clara,

California, Tavant

Technologies is a digital products and platforms company that

provides impactful results to its customers across North

America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs

over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an

AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer

experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving

collaboration. Find Tavant Technologies on LinkedIn

and Twitter.

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document

technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending

from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print

fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven

technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry.

Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to

efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure

compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more

information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn

or Twitter @Docutech.

Contacts

Stephen Sprayberry

For Docutech

678.781.7207

stephen@williammills.com

Sean McCormick

For Docutech

678.781.7210

sean@williammills.com

