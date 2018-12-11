SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print
fulfillment technology, today announced its collaboration with Tavant,
the leading digital mortgage products and platforms company to provide
lenders and borrowers with a more efficient and digitized mortgage
origination experience.
Docutech’s ConformX dynamic document generation engine and Solex
eDelivery and eSignature technology will be integrated into Tavant VΞLOX
digital lending platform enabling a more modern, digital mortgage
experience. Through this integration with FinConnect, a component of
VΞLOX, lenders can seamlessly select Docutech as their document provider
for a streamlined document integration process. Likewise, borrowers will
be able to electronically receive and sign disclosures anytime on any
device through Solex by way of Tavant’s consumer direct portal – FinXperience
Consumer.
According to results published
in the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction
Study, customer satisfaction with primary mortgage originators is up 10
points (on a 1,000-point scale) in 2018. This is driven in part by
increased customer utilization of digital and mobile channels. The
integration of Docutech and Tavant optimizes the way in which customers
can quickly and easily receive, review, and sign initial disclosures and
supporting documents in the mortgage origination process.
“We are excited to partner with Docutech to provide a seamless,
touchless and transparent experience for borrowers and mortgage
lenders,” said Sarvesh Mahesh, CEO of Tavant. “This integration will
digitally enhance overall customer experience.”
Tavant VΞLOX is the industry’s leading AI-powered digital lending
platform that maximizes the use of data-driven processes in the
automation of the loan origination life cycle. Its components include
FinConnect, a mortgage data and services hub that connects the internal
and external systems of the mortgage network.
“As the drive for a full end-to-end electronic mortgage process
continues, Docutech remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions
designed to optimize the mortgage experience for both lenders and
borrowers,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “By
integrating with Tavant, we further emphasize this focus on not only
enhancing the work of our customers, but also the mortgage industry as a
whole. Steps like these will assist in more widespread adoption of a
universal digital mortgage process rooted in transparency, efficiency
and accuracy.”
About Tavant VΞLOX
VΞLOX is the industry’s leading AI digital platform that maximizes
the use of data-driven processes in the automation of the loan
origination lifecycle. It brings true digital disruption to the mortgage
industry with an immersive omnichannel experience and high-velocity
execution: from loan discovery to loan funding to loan servicing.
About Tavant Technologies
Headquartered in Santa Clara,
California, Tavant
Technologies is a digital products and platforms company that
provides impactful results to its customers across North
America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs
over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an
AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer
experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving
collaboration. Find Tavant Technologies on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
About Docutech
Docutech offers a wide range of document
technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending
from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print
fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven
technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry.
Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to
efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure
compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more
information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com
or follow them on social media at LinkedIn
or Twitter @Docutech.
