SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print fulfillment technology in the mortgage industry, has named Jamie Mottern as its new Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy. Mottern will be responsible for driving revenue growth through integration of Docutech’s capabilities with industry partners and guiding the company’s strategy for creating joint solutions with partners to solve client needs.
Mottern most recently served as Senior Vice President of Vendor Strategy, US Retail Bank and Mortgage, at Citi. At Citi, Mottern worked to negotiate strategic engagements, drive efficiency in onboarding of new vendors and partnered with business leaders to identify outsourcing opportunities with the best providers in the market. Prior to Citi, she served in a variety of leadership roles in healthcare, technology, and management consulting.
“Core to creating a true end-to-end digital mortgage experience is comprehensive integrations with leading LOS, POS and other third-party providers,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “Jamie brings the skills and experience needed to identify and cultivate strategic partnerships that will evolve and enhance the mortgage experience and improve efficiencies for lenders and their customers.”
“Docutech’s focus on innovation and an industry leading product suite creates a dynamic that fosters growth and development within the mortgage space,” said Mottern. “I look forward to building strong partnerships that deliver value to the lenders we serve.”
Mottern is a graduate of Southern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in Hospital Administration and a master’s degree in Business Administration with a focus in marketing.
About Docutech
Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.
Contacts
Sean McCormick
For Docutech
678.781.7210
David Jones
For Docutech
678.781.7238