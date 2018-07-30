Cherry Creek Mortgage implements Solex eSign Editor to improve

borrower experience and operational efficiencies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print

fulfillment technology, today announced its new Editor functionality for

Solex eSign, the technology provider’s all-in-one eSignature solution.

With Solex’s new Editor features, lenders can save time and expenses

while improving compliance by eliminating the traditional inefficiency

associated with separately sending the borrower ancillary documents

requiring signature. Now, independently generated lender documents can

be enabled for eSignature and delivered to the borrower through a

streamlined, digital process.

Designed with efficiency and improved borrower experience in mind, Solex

eSign Editor enables lenders to seamlessly add their own documents to

eSign packages generated by Docutech’s ConformX document engine and then

edit and enable those documents for borrower eSignatures, additional

text fields and check box options. As a result, lenders no longer need

to send the borrower multiple emails for documents, such as appraisal

acknowledgements, change of address addendums and explanatory letters,

separate from the loan document package or incur delays and expenses

related to ink signatures, scanning, mailing, and document coordination.

Cherry Creek Mortgage recently selected Solex eSign Editor in an effort

to optimize the loan process for its borrowers and loan officers alike.

Prior to implementing Solex eSign Editor, Cherry Creek Mortgage’s loan

officers used multiple systems to eSign documents, which created an

inefficient and confusing process. Solex eSign Editor makes the process

easier and more intuitive for the originator and the client alike.

“With Docutech, we’re able to provide our borrowers a more streamlined,

convenient, and modern, digital way to interact with us,” said Mike

Hole, senior vice president and CIO for Cherry Creek Mortgage. “We

generate our core loan documents through Docutech’s ConformX dynamic doc

gen engine, which is integrated with our LOS and now, with Solex eSign

with Editor features, we can attach any additional documents, enable

them for eSign, send them directly to the borrower via eDelivery, and

securely store the documents with our complete loan doc package.”

“Docutech is passionate about providing lenders, like Cherry Creek

Mortgage, and their customers the technology and services needed to

streamline operational processes and deliver an outstanding experience,”

said Amy Brandt, Docutech’s president and CEO. “In the age of digital

transformation, ensuring solution flexibility and ease-of-use is more

important than ever. As such, Docutech recognized that a key pain point

for lenders was the difficulty in including custom documents with loan

packages and enabling those documents for eSignature. Unlike other eSign

technologies, Solex eSign is an all-in-one eSign solution designed with

the lender and borrower in mind.”

About Docutech

Founded in 1991, Idaho Falls, Idaho- and

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Docutech offers a wide range of document

technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending

from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print

fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven

technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry.

Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to

efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure

compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more

information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn

or Twitter @Docutech.

Contacts

For Docutech

Stephen Sprayberry, 678-781-7207

stephen@williammills.com

or

Sean

McCormick, 678-781-7210

sean@williammills.com

