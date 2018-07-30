Cherry Creek Mortgage implements Solex eSign Editor to improve
borrower experience and operational efficiencies
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print
fulfillment technology, today announced its new Editor functionality for
Solex eSign, the technology provider’s all-in-one eSignature solution.
With Solex’s new Editor features, lenders can save time and expenses
while improving compliance by eliminating the traditional inefficiency
associated with separately sending the borrower ancillary documents
requiring signature. Now, independently generated lender documents can
be enabled for eSignature and delivered to the borrower through a
streamlined, digital process.
Designed with efficiency and improved borrower experience in mind, Solex
eSign Editor enables lenders to seamlessly add their own documents to
eSign packages generated by Docutech’s ConformX document engine and then
edit and enable those documents for borrower eSignatures, additional
text fields and check box options. As a result, lenders no longer need
to send the borrower multiple emails for documents, such as appraisal
acknowledgements, change of address addendums and explanatory letters,
separate from the loan document package or incur delays and expenses
related to ink signatures, scanning, mailing, and document coordination.
Cherry Creek Mortgage recently selected Solex eSign Editor in an effort
to optimize the loan process for its borrowers and loan officers alike.
Prior to implementing Solex eSign Editor, Cherry Creek Mortgage’s loan
officers used multiple systems to eSign documents, which created an
inefficient and confusing process. Solex eSign Editor makes the process
easier and more intuitive for the originator and the client alike.
“With Docutech, we’re able to provide our borrowers a more streamlined,
convenient, and modern, digital way to interact with us,” said Mike
Hole, senior vice president and CIO for Cherry Creek Mortgage. “We
generate our core loan documents through Docutech’s ConformX dynamic doc
gen engine, which is integrated with our LOS and now, with Solex eSign
with Editor features, we can attach any additional documents, enable
them for eSign, send them directly to the borrower via eDelivery, and
securely store the documents with our complete loan doc package.”
“Docutech is passionate about providing lenders, like Cherry Creek
Mortgage, and their customers the technology and services needed to
streamline operational processes and deliver an outstanding experience,”
said Amy Brandt, Docutech’s president and CEO. “In the age of digital
transformation, ensuring solution flexibility and ease-of-use is more
important than ever. As such, Docutech recognized that a key pain point
for lenders was the difficulty in including custom documents with loan
packages and enabling those documents for eSignature. Unlike other eSign
technologies, Solex eSign is an all-in-one eSign solution designed with
the lender and borrower in mind.”
About Docutech
Founded in 1991, Idaho Falls, Idaho- and
Scottsdale, Arizona-based Docutech offers a wide range of document
technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending
from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print
fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven
technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry.
Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to
efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure
compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more
information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com
or follow them on social media at LinkedIn
or Twitter @Docutech.
Contacts
For Docutech
Stephen Sprayberry, 678-781-7207
or
Sean
McCormick, 678-781-7210