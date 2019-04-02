SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print

fulfillment technology, has been featured in HousingWire’s Tech100

listing for its Solex eClosing solution, marking the fourth time the

company has been a recipient of the award. The HW Tech100, selected by

the publication’s editors, recognizes the housing market’s unique

solutions and most innovative technology companies in the U.S. mortgage

space, representing all facets of the industry, including residential

mortgage lending, servicing, investments and real estate technology.

"This year's Tech100 list is stronger than ever! We leveraged a

highly-qualified selection committee to review all nominations and guide

the selection process. This extra layer of expertise and practical

exposure to selected companies was influential in helping HousingWire

recognize the 100 fintech companies that deserve the honor of being

named the greatest players in the game,” said HousingWire

Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “We couldn't be more proud of the

innovators and entrepreneurs behind these organizations and we hope

you'll join us in celebrating their inclusion on the most prestigious

list of it's kind — the HW Tech100."

Since the award’s introduction in 2015, Docutech has been included in

the Tech100 listing four times. This year, the technology provider was

recognized for its end-to-end eClosing solution, Solex, which serves the

residential mortgage market. Approved by both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae

for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality, the Solex eClosing

platform, in partnership with Simplifile, provides lenders with a

comprehensive integrated eClosing solution, with eSigning efficiencies

from initial document generation through post-closing.

“Docutech works tirelessly to ensure the residential lending process is

as painless as possible by providing more robust automation to promote

optimal efficiency and a greater customer experience while also

decreasing overall costs,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of

Docutech. “Being recognized for a fourth year in the HW Tech100 listing

directly reflects our on-going focus on ensuring the success of our

customers and serves as further motivation to continue developing new

and improved solutions to positively shape the mortgage industry moving

forward.”

Solex eClose enables lenders to extend the digital setting from the

initial delivery of the closing document package to the borrower all the

way through to eRecording. Through direct integration with ConformX,

Docutech’s dynamic document generation engine, lenders can create

accurate, data-driven electronic documents, including eNotes, which are

then automatically and electronically delivered to Solex for the

borrower to review and (optionally) eSign before closing. From there,

Solex enables the closing agent and borrower to complete the closing

electronically with full notarization capabilities. Once closing is

complete, the necessary documents can be electronically recorded with

the county recorder and are then returned to the lender for storage in

Docutech’s secure eVault, which supports MERS eRegistry and eDelivery.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for

the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of

independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 50,000

newsletter subscribers and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our

audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech

professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to

learn more.

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for

mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to

eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the

standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer

service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions

empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan

packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing

laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website

at www.docutech.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn

or Twitter @Docutech.

Contacts

Stephen Sprayberry

For Docutech

678.781.7207

stephen@williammills.com

Sean

McCormick

For Docutech

678.781.7210

sean@williammills.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles