SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print
fulfillment technology, has been featured in HousingWire’s Tech100
listing for its Solex eClosing solution, marking the fourth time the
company has been a recipient of the award. The HW Tech100, selected by
the publication’s editors, recognizes the housing market’s unique
solutions and most innovative technology companies in the U.S. mortgage
space, representing all facets of the industry, including residential
mortgage lending, servicing, investments and real estate technology.
"This year's Tech100 list is stronger than ever! We leveraged a
highly-qualified selection committee to review all nominations and guide
the selection process. This extra layer of expertise and practical
exposure to selected companies was influential in helping HousingWire
recognize the 100 fintech companies that deserve the honor of being
named the greatest players in the game,” said HousingWire
Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “We couldn't be more proud of the
innovators and entrepreneurs behind these organizations and we hope
you'll join us in celebrating their inclusion on the most prestigious
list of it's kind — the HW Tech100."
Since the award’s introduction in 2015, Docutech has been included in
the Tech100 listing four times. This year, the technology provider was
recognized for its end-to-end eClosing solution, Solex, which serves the
residential mortgage market. Approved by both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality, the Solex eClosing
platform, in partnership with Simplifile, provides lenders with a
comprehensive integrated eClosing solution, with eSigning efficiencies
from initial document generation through post-closing.
“Docutech works tirelessly to ensure the residential lending process is
as painless as possible by providing more robust automation to promote
optimal efficiency and a greater customer experience while also
decreasing overall costs,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of
Docutech. “Being recognized for a fourth year in the HW Tech100 listing
directly reflects our on-going focus on ensuring the success of our
customers and serves as further motivation to continue developing new
and improved solutions to positively shape the mortgage industry moving
forward.”
Solex eClose enables lenders to extend the digital setting from the
initial delivery of the closing document package to the borrower all the
way through to eRecording. Through direct integration with ConformX,
Docutech’s dynamic document generation engine, lenders can create
accurate, data-driven electronic documents, including eNotes, which are
then automatically and electronically delivered to Solex for the
borrower to review and (optionally) eSign before closing. From there,
Solex enables the closing agent and borrower to complete the closing
electronically with full notarization capabilities. Once closing is
complete, the necessary documents can be electronically recorded with
the county recorder and are then returned to the lender for storage in
Docutech’s secure eVault, which supports MERS eRegistry and eDelivery.
About HousingWire
HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for
the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of
independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 50,000
newsletter subscribers and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our
audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech
professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to
learn more.
About Docutech
Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for
mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to
eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the
standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer
service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions
empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan
packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing
laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website
or follow them on social media at LinkedIn
or Twitter @Docutech.
