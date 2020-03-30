Docutech Named to MReport’s Inaugural Top 25 Fintech Innovators List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and digital to print fulfillment technology and a member of the First American family of companies, announced today the company was named to MReport’s inaugural Top 25 Fintech Innovators list, reserved for organizations and industry professionals working to push the residential mortgage and housing industries forward.
“Docutech has remained at the forefront of innovation in the mortgage industry by providing new tools to help lenders embrace digital lending and, with our recent acquisition by First American, we are in an even stronger position to further accelerate the digital consumer experience,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “Earning a spot in MReport’s inaugural class of Top 25 FinTech Innovators showcases our continued effort to provide solutions aimed at digitizing the mortgage process.”
MReport specifically cited Docutech’s eSign, eClose and eVault platform, Solex, as an innovative technology enabling lenders to more fully embrace the digital lending age. Solex integrates into Docutech’s flagship solution, ConformXTM, which delivers the industry’s first truly dynamic document generation engine. Combined, the platforms provide lenders a comprehensive solution to manage all document-related needs, from generation to delivery and signatures.
MReport solicited submissions from mortgage companies working in all sectors, from lenders and servicers to title companies and property preservation experts. View the complete list here.
“Our industry is constantly evolving as disruptors and tech leaders challenge the status quo,” said Ed Delgado, president and CEO of Five Star Global, publisher of MReport. “We are proud to showcase these fintech innovators who continue to drive progress across the mortgage market.”
About Docutech
Docutech, a member of the First American family of companies, offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage and home equity lending, from document generation to eDelivery, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Founded in 1991, Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.
About Five Star Global
Based in Dallas, Five Star Global (FSG) is a national trade association supporting the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate market through membership groups, publishing, conferences, education services, and strategic events. FSG advocates on behalf of and for industry stakeholders on policy matters and interests established to protect, preserve, and promote homeownership. Learn more at TheFiveStar.com.
