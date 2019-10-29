SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print fulfillment technology in the mortgage industry, has named Adam Stern as its new Chief Product Officer. Stern will be responsible for leading new product innovation and ongoing optimization of Docutech’s ConformX™ document generation engine and Solex™ eSign, eClosing, and eVault platforms.
Bringing more than a decade of mortgage experience to Docutech, Stern most recently served as Chief Information Officer at NewRez. At NewRez, Stern focused on developing and integrating technology as a core component of a rapidly growing origination business – including launch of proprietary consumer portal and mobile applications, POS/LOS transformation and modernization, and integration of Robotic Process Automation into both the front-end and back-end operations. Prior to NewRez, Stern served as Senior Vice President of Analytics at Prospect Mortgage.
“Docutech is all about streamlining and simplifying financial transactions,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech. “To do so, strategy and innovation are key. We are thrilled that Adam has joined our team as Chief Product Officer; his industry knowledge, coupled with strategic acumen and development expertise, uniquely qualifies him to help our customers thrive both today and in the future.”
“I am excited to join the talented team at Docutech and continue to build on the digital transformation that improves the lending experience for our lenders and their customers,” said Stern. “Docutech has a real focus on innovation and the ways that new and emerging technologies can continue to advance our product offerings.”
Stern is a Cum Laude graduate of Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and recognized for industry-leading in the 2018 National Mortgage Professional Magazine list of the “40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40.”
About Docutech
Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.
Contacts
Sean McCormick
For Docutech
678.781.7210
David Jones
For Docutech
678.781.7238