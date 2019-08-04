SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology, today announced that president and chief executive officer Amy Brandt has been recognized by HousingWire as an honoree in the publication’s ninth annual Women of Influence listing.
The annual awards program recognizes the top 50 women leading the mortgage and housing industry forward, with each demonstrating leadership that inspires those in their own companies, in their communities and in the industry at large. Selected by HousingWire’s editorial staff based on tangible accomplishments in the past year, this year’s winners have made their mark through marketing, technology, economics, compliance, operations and business development, and represent a variety of occupations across every sector of today’s housing economy.
“The 2019 Women of Influence represent a selection of the most impactful and inspiring leaders in the housing economy. These leaders are making an impact on every area of the industry: loan origination, technology, marketing, real estate sales, secondary markets and more,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. “Their energy and expertise are fueling their organizations to launch new products, improve lending profitability, sell more homes, and help clients achieve amazing outcomes. I’m honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to work with and get to know many of these leaders.”
As Docutech’s president and CEO, Brandt was recognized by HousingWire for her more than two decades of proven leadership and success within the mortgage, software, technology and financial services industries. Since joining Docutech, Brandt has successfully driven the organization’s strategic vision and growth initiatives by introducing innovative products, entering new market segments and identifying valuable partnerships.
“As the housing market continues to encounter new challenges and experience further change, Docutech has maintained its position as an industry leader to provide an innovative mix of products and services lenders and borrowers need to successfully navigate the mortgage process,” said Brandt. “I am extremely honored to be recognized by HousingWire as an influential leader in the mortgage space alongside many other powerful women I admire as we collectively strive to positively influence the future of the housing industry.”
About Docutech
Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.
