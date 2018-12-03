SCOTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print
fulfillment technology, today announced that president and chief
executive officer Amy Brandt has been recognized by HousingWire as
a winner of the publication’s fourth annual HW Vanguard Awards.
The annual awards program recognizes key executives across the housing
finance industry for their outstanding leadership and contributions to
their companies, as well as the dynamic ways in which they are changing
the industry as a whole. Selected by HousingWire’s editorial
board, this year’s 52 winners are comprised of leaders representing
multiple sectors of the housing space including residential mortgage
lending, servicing, investing and real estate.
“As the Vanguards award program continues to grow and to be more
successful, the entry point gets tighter,” said Jacob Gaffney,
editor-in-chief of HousingWire. “These winners are truly the best
Vanguards in the mortgage finance industry, and they all deserve the
highest honor in the space.”
As Docutech’s president and CEO, Brandt was recognized by this year’s HW
Vanguard Awards for her more than two decades of proven leadership and
success within the mortgage, software, technology and financial services
industries. Since joining Docutech, Brandt has successfully driven the
organization’s strategic vision and growth initiatives by introducing
innovative products, entering new market segments and identifying
valuable partnerships.
“As we continue to see the mortgage landscape change and evolve,
Docutech has remained at the forefront of the industry by providing
dynamic technology offerings to address the issues facing today’s
lenders and borrowers,” said Brandt. “It is a great honor to be
recognized as an HW Vanguard Award winner alongside many of the
industry’s most well respected leaders as we collectively strive to
further enhance the future of the housing space.”
About Docutech
Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for
mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to
eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the
standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer
service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions
empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan
packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing
laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website
or follow them on social media at LinkedIn
or Twitter @Docutech.
