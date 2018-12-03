SCOTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print

fulfillment technology, today announced that president and chief

executive officer Amy Brandt has been recognized by HousingWire as

a winner of the publication’s fourth annual HW Vanguard Awards.

The annual awards program recognizes key executives across the housing

finance industry for their outstanding leadership and contributions to

their companies, as well as the dynamic ways in which they are changing

the industry as a whole. Selected by HousingWire’s editorial

board, this year’s 52 winners are comprised of leaders representing

multiple sectors of the housing space including residential mortgage

lending, servicing, investing and real estate.

“As the Vanguards award program continues to grow and to be more

successful, the entry point gets tighter,” said Jacob Gaffney,

editor-in-chief of HousingWire. “These winners are truly the best

Vanguards in the mortgage finance industry, and they all deserve the

highest honor in the space.”

As Docutech’s president and CEO, Brandt was recognized by this year’s HW

Vanguard Awards for her more than two decades of proven leadership and

success within the mortgage, software, technology and financial services

industries. Since joining Docutech, Brandt has successfully driven the

organization’s strategic vision and growth initiatives by introducing

innovative products, entering new market segments and identifying

valuable partnerships.

“As we continue to see the mortgage landscape change and evolve,

Docutech has remained at the forefront of the industry by providing

dynamic technology offerings to address the issues facing today’s

lenders and borrowers,” said Brandt. “It is a great honor to be

recognized as an HW Vanguard Award winner alongside many of the

industry’s most well respected leaders as we collectively strive to

further enhance the future of the housing space.”

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for

mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to

eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the

standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer

service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions

empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan

packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing

laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website

at www.docutech.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn

or Twitter @Docutech.

Contacts

Stephen Sprayberry

For Docutech

678.781.7207

stephen@williammills.com

Sean McCormick

For Docutech

678.781.7210

sean@williammills.com

