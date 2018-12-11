Partnership will help HomeAid expand community outreach efforts so

the organization can serve more people facing homelessness

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DollarDays and HomeAid America today announced a national partnership

that will help grow HomeAid’s community outreach program to serve more

people facing homelessness. As part of the partnership, DollarDays

will develop a dedicated online wholesale marketplace where HomeAid

chapters across the country can purchase a variety of high-value

products to support their outreach campaigns.

HomeAid America is the leading national nonprofit provider of housing

for today's homeless. The organization builds and renovates multiunit

homes for America's temporarily homeless while they rebuild their lives.

In addition, HomeAid identifies charities working to end homelessness

and collaborates with the building industry to provide extra or upgraded

facilities in which to house people.

“HomeAid’s community outreach helps to offset everyday living expenses

by providing basic necessities such as clothing and hygiene items to

those in need,” said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. “Since 2014,

HomeAid has distributed nearly 10 million essential items to families in

need, including diapers and wipes, backpacks,

clothing, housewares, and school

supplies. DollarDays’ partnership will allow us to better support

individuals and families who need help to regain self-sufficiency and

get back on their feet.”

“Much of the homeless population HomeAid is working with are families

and children,” said Shelly Chaney, Vice President and General Manager

for DollarDays. “At DollarDays, our products and services tightly align

with organizations that service youth. We welcome the opportunity to

partner with HomeAid and extend the good that its chapters do every day.”

About DollarDays

DollarDays is the leading supplier of wholesale goods for nonprofits,

businesses and betterment organizations. Since 2001, we have empowered

customers to accomplish their projects and missions by delivering

high-value products that improve the lives of people around the world.

For more information about DollarDays, visit www.dollardays.com or

follow on Twitter,

Facebook,

Instagram,

Pinterest

and LinkedIn.

About HomeAid

HomeAid, founded in Southern California in 1989, is a nonprofit provider

of housing and resources for the homeless that operates through a

network of 18 chapters nationwide. HomeAid has completed over 550

housing projects with a value of more than $230 million, of which nearly

50 percent was donated by the building industry. HomeAid has added over

10,000 beds that have housed over 325,000 previously homeless

individuals. For more information visit www.homeaid.org.

