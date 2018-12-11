Partnership will help HomeAid expand community outreach efforts so
the organization can serve more people facing homelessness
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DollarDays and HomeAid America today announced a national partnership
that will help grow HomeAid’s community outreach program to serve more
people facing homelessness. As part of the partnership, DollarDays
will develop a dedicated online wholesale marketplace where HomeAid
chapters across the country can purchase a variety of high-value
products to support their outreach campaigns.
HomeAid America is the leading national nonprofit provider of housing
for today's homeless. The organization builds and renovates multiunit
homes for America's temporarily homeless while they rebuild their lives.
In addition, HomeAid identifies charities working to end homelessness
and collaborates with the building industry to provide extra or upgraded
facilities in which to house people.
“HomeAid’s community outreach helps to offset everyday living expenses
by providing basic necessities such as clothing and hygiene items to
those in need,” said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. “Since 2014,
HomeAid has distributed nearly 10 million essential items to families in
need, including diapers and wipes, backpacks,
clothing, housewares, and school
supplies. DollarDays’ partnership will allow us to better support
individuals and families who need help to regain self-sufficiency and
get back on their feet.”
“Much of the homeless population HomeAid is working with are families
and children,” said Shelly Chaney, Vice President and General Manager
for DollarDays. “At DollarDays, our products and services tightly align
with organizations that service youth. We welcome the opportunity to
partner with HomeAid and extend the good that its chapters do every day.”
About DollarDays
DollarDays is the leading supplier of wholesale goods for nonprofits,
businesses and betterment organizations. Since 2001, we have empowered
customers to accomplish their projects and missions by delivering
high-value products that improve the lives of people around the world.
For more information about DollarDays, visit www.dollardays.com or
follow on Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
About HomeAid
HomeAid, founded in Southern California in 1989, is a nonprofit provider
of housing and resources for the homeless that operates through a
network of 18 chapters nationwide. HomeAid has completed over 550
housing projects with a value of more than $230 million, of which nearly
50 percent was donated by the building industry. HomeAid has added over
10,000 beds that have housed over 325,000 previously homeless
individuals. For more information visit www.homeaid.org.
