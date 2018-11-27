Index reveals over a decade of purchasing history from some of the

top nonprofits in the nation

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DollarDays today released its first Nonprofit Purchasing Index (NPI),

which reveals nonprofits’ top 10 most-wanted goods for the holiday

season. Based on nearly 12 years of purchasing data, the NPI highlights

the products most frequently purchased from DollarDays by the company’s nonprofit

partners. Since 2007, DollarDays has processed more than 141,000

orders with over 56 million products for nonprofit organizations.

This year, the most-ordered products on the NPI are personal

care items, which include soap, deodorant, lotions and oral care

essentials. DollarDays has sold more than 22 million personal care items

to nonprofit organizations since starting to aggregate its purchasing

data. This category represents nearly 22 percent of all nonprofit orders

for the holiday season and 40 percent of total units sold.

“Personal care items are used by organizations across the country

because they’re critically needed by so many, allowing them to focus on

their core missions while saving time and money,” said Shelly Chaney,

Vice President and General Manager of DollarDays. “The items also

provide basic necessities that meet a variety of needs for homeless

shelters, people who have been forced to leave their homes because of a

natural disaster, or for basic personal care needs. When nonprofits buy

from DollarDays, they can be assured they’re purchasing quality

products.”

Rounding out the top five on the NPI are holiday-themed

items (15 percent), such as gift-wrapping supplies, decorations and

books; toys and games (14.7 percent); winter accessories (12.6 percent);

and clothing (7.4 percent).

Chaney added, “Nonprofits often get unwrapped donations and have

holiday-themed celebrations. DollarDays offers inexpensive gift-wrapping

supplies and decorations to make sure they can provide wrapped gifts and

affordable celebrations during the season.”

Number three on the NPI is toys and games. DollarDays.com is a wholesale

toys destination, selling 8.2 million toys to nonprofits since 2007.

Recently, DollarDays partnered with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots

Program to provide personal assistance for more than 800 Toys for Tots

Coordinators across the country. DollarDays’ 2018 holiday toy catalog

also gives organizations like Toys for Tots convenient access to the

right toys for kids of all ages.

The complete list of the top 10 most-wanted products for nonprofits

based on DollarDays’ NPI is as follows:



  1. Personal Care


  2. Holiday & Party Supplies


  3. Toys & Games


  4. Winter Accessories


  5. Clothing


  6. Socks


  7. Food


  8. Blankets


  9. Baby Care


  10. Hygiene Kits

“Our partners such as United Way, Salvation Army, Good360, Catholic

Charities and Rotary receive a high volume of product donations leading

up to the holidays. In some cases, the contributions don’t meet all of

their needs, so they use donation dollars to purchase items that fill

the gaps,” explained Chaney. “This is where DollarDays comes in. We

provide a wide variety of affordable products that help our partners

stretch their dollars so they can help as many people as possible.”

Using Data to Help Customers

As a leading supplier of wholesale goods for the past 18 years,

DollarDays has collected a significant amount of data

that the company shares with its partners and uses to improve its own

operations. This information helps DollarDays’ customers track their

spending habits, refine their processes, monitor cost savings, identify

new opportunities and maximize their donation dollars. DollarDays also

plans to use its extensive data resources to publish a variety of

procurement reports.

“Selling products is only part of who we are,” said Chaney. “We’ve

collected a wealth of data over the years, which our nonprofit partners

use to help extract trends down to the product and regional levels. We

share this information in an easy-to-understand and visual way so if our

partners have questions, they can quickly find answers and discover new

ways to assess their projects and achieve their missions.”

About DollarDays

DollarDays is the leading supplier of wholesale goods for nonprofits,

businesses and betterment organizations. Since 2001, we have empowered

customers to accomplish their projects and missions by delivering

high-value products that improve the lives of people around the world.

For more information about DollarDays, please visit www.dollardays.com or

follow on TwitterFacebookInstagramPinterest and LinkedIn.

Contacts

DollarDays

Shelly Chaney

Vice President and General Manager

480.922.8155,

ext. 109

shelly@dollardays.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles