Index reveals over a decade of purchasing history from some of the
top nonprofits in the nation
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DollarDays today released its first Nonprofit Purchasing Index (NPI),
which reveals nonprofits’ top 10 most-wanted goods for the holiday
season. Based on nearly 12 years of purchasing data, the NPI highlights
the products most frequently purchased from DollarDays by the company’s nonprofit
partners. Since 2007, DollarDays has processed more than 141,000
orders with over 56 million products for nonprofit organizations.
This year, the most-ordered products on the NPI are personal
care items, which include soap, deodorant, lotions and oral care
essentials. DollarDays has sold more than 22 million personal care items
to nonprofit organizations since starting to aggregate its purchasing
data. This category represents nearly 22 percent of all nonprofit orders
for the holiday season and 40 percent of total units sold.
“Personal care items are used by organizations across the country
because they’re critically needed by so many, allowing them to focus on
their core missions while saving time and money,” said Shelly Chaney,
Vice President and General Manager of DollarDays. “The items also
provide basic necessities that meet a variety of needs for homeless
shelters, people who have been forced to leave their homes because of a
natural disaster, or for basic personal care needs. When nonprofits buy
from DollarDays, they can be assured they’re purchasing quality
products.”
Rounding out the top five on the NPI are holiday-themed
items (15 percent), such as gift-wrapping supplies, decorations and
books; toys and games (14.7 percent); winter accessories (12.6 percent);
and clothing (7.4 percent).
Chaney added, “Nonprofits often get unwrapped donations and have
holiday-themed celebrations. DollarDays offers inexpensive gift-wrapping
supplies and decorations to make sure they can provide wrapped gifts and
affordable celebrations during the season.”
Number three on the NPI is toys and games. DollarDays.com is a wholesale
toys destination, selling 8.2 million toys to nonprofits since 2007.
Recently, DollarDays partnered with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots
Program to provide personal assistance for more than 800 Toys for Tots
Coordinators across the country. DollarDays’ 2018 holiday toy catalog
also gives organizations like Toys for Tots convenient access to the
right toys for kids of all ages.
The complete list of the top 10 most-wanted products for nonprofits
based on DollarDays’ NPI is as follows:
Personal Care
Holiday & Party Supplies
Toys & Games
Winter Accessories
Clothing
Socks
Food
Blankets
Baby Care
Hygiene Kits
“Our partners such as United Way, Salvation Army, Good360, Catholic
Charities and Rotary receive a high volume of product donations leading
up to the holidays. In some cases, the contributions don’t meet all of
their needs, so they use donation dollars to purchase items that fill
the gaps,” explained Chaney. “This is where DollarDays comes in. We
provide a wide variety of affordable products that help our partners
stretch their dollars so they can help as many people as possible.”
Using Data to Help Customers
As a leading supplier of wholesale goods for the past 18 years,
DollarDays has collected a significant amount of data
that the company shares with its partners and uses to improve its own
operations. This information helps DollarDays’ customers track their
spending habits, refine their processes, monitor cost savings, identify
new opportunities and maximize their donation dollars. DollarDays also
plans to use its extensive data resources to publish a variety of
procurement reports.
“Selling products is only part of who we are,” said Chaney. “We’ve
collected a wealth of data over the years, which our nonprofit partners
use to help extract trends down to the product and regional levels. We
share this information in an easy-to-understand and visual way so if our
partners have questions, they can quickly find answers and discover new
ways to assess their projects and achieve their missions.”
About DollarDays
DollarDays is the leading supplier of wholesale goods for nonprofits,
businesses and betterment organizations. Since 2001, we have empowered
customers to accomplish their projects and missions by delivering
high-value products that improve the lives of people around the world.
For more information about DollarDays, please visit www.dollardays.com or
Contacts
DollarDays
Shelly Chaney
Vice President and General Manager
480.922.8155,
ext. 109