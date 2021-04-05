Don Thompson, Manu Bettegowda, and Stefan Kirsten Join Kevin Easler, Les Brun, Brian Krzanich, and Rich Daly on Footprint’s Board of Directors

Manu Bettegowda brings extensive packaging industry expertise to the board as a partner at Olympus Partners. Having been a long-time investor in packaging, Bettegowda has seen the rapid shift in demand for sustainable packaging solutions firsthand. Previously, he worked at Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co. focusing on mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and refinancings of middle market companies.

Stefan Kirsten is a leading German economist and has an exceptional managerial background as a blue-chip CFO, having served in that role for Metro Group, Thyssenkrupp as well as Vonovia. He currently serves as chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia Finance B.V. and was a member of the Supervisory Board of Flaschenpost SE. Kirsten’s experience in these roles brings a keen understanding of European markets that will guide Footprint as the company expands its plastic-free, plant-based fiber product solutions into Europe and the United Kingdom.