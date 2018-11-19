American Red Cross, Our Military Kids & National First Responders Fund

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BusyKid

announced today that the American Red Cross, Our Military Kids and the

National First Responders Fund are the newest charities available to

receive donations from kids through BusyKid. BusyKid is the first app

that allows kids to earn, save, share, spend and invest real allowance

by completing weekly chores and activities. Though only available for

the last 11 months, kids have already donated over $22,000 to BusyKid

charities.

“We believe sharing is an important part of the personal financial plan

everyone should follow, and not just because it helps with taxes,” says

BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. “It’s critical for kids to learn as early as

possible that sharing a portion of their weekly earnings can help many

other people, especially other kids who may be in need. BusyKid can help

your kids build a routine of giving that can stay with them the rest of

their lives. We are excited to add the American Red Cross, Our Military

Kids and the National First Responders Fund to our app so our families

can support them directly through our platform.”

American Red Cross

As one of the nation’s premier humanitarian organizations, the American

Red Cross is dedicated to helping people in need throughout the

United States and, in association with other Red Cross networks,

throughout the world. The organization depends on the many generous

contributions of time, blood, and money from the American public to

support its lifesaving services and programs.

Annually, the American Red Cross responds to 64,000 disasters, including

hurricanes, earthquakes, tornados, floods, and even, house fires which

make up 90% of the calls it responds to each year.

Our Military Kids

Our

Military Kids supports children (ages 5 – 12th grade) of deployed

National Guard and Reserve service members, as well as those of wounded

veterans from all service branches, with grants that cover up to six

months of a chosen activity. Participation in these extracurricular

activities has proven to help military children cope with stress and

anxiety, as well as foster a sense of self-confidence and positivity,

while their parents are recovering or serving overseas.

Started in early 2005, Our Military Kids is now a national organization

that has empowered more than 62,000 children.

National First Responders Fund

First responders are there for us on our worst days. For this reason,

the National

First Responders Fund was founded on the idea of becoming a trusted

source of resources and assistance dedicated to every first responder

with a touch-point to emergency incidents. From the dispatcher to every

man or woman that is called to the scene, it vows to be there for them

on their worst day.

While its mission is broad, the NFRF is developing programs to address

specific needs related to first responders and their families, including

post traumatic stress treatment, cancer prevention, toxic exposure,

chemical dependency and critical incident support, outreach and

activation.

About BusyKid

BusyKid

is the first chore chart and allowance app where children can earn,

save, share, spend and invest real allowance wisely. The platform,

available for all mobile devices, is easy to use, highly secure and

provides kids hands-on experience in managing real money.

Committed to helping children learn the important basic financial

principles they won’t learn in school, BusyKid is designed as a platform

that provides real “teachable moments” for kids. It’s perfect for kids

5-16, though kids younger and older are using the platform.

