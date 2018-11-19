American Red Cross, Our Military Kids & National First Responders Fund
added to charities
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BusyKid
announced today that the American Red Cross, Our Military Kids and the
National First Responders Fund are the newest charities available to
receive donations from kids through BusyKid. BusyKid is the first app
that allows kids to earn, save, share, spend and invest real allowance
by completing weekly chores and activities. Though only available for
the last 11 months, kids have already donated over $22,000 to BusyKid
charities.
“We believe sharing is an important part of the personal financial plan
everyone should follow, and not just because it helps with taxes,” says
BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. “It’s critical for kids to learn as early as
possible that sharing a portion of their weekly earnings can help many
other people, especially other kids who may be in need. BusyKid can help
your kids build a routine of giving that can stay with them the rest of
their lives. We are excited to add the American Red Cross, Our Military
Kids and the National First Responders Fund to our app so our families
can support them directly through our platform.”
American Red Cross
As one of the nation’s premier humanitarian organizations, the American
Red Cross is dedicated to helping people in need throughout the
United States and, in association with other Red Cross networks,
throughout the world. The organization depends on the many generous
contributions of time, blood, and money from the American public to
support its lifesaving services and programs.
Annually, the American Red Cross responds to 64,000 disasters, including
hurricanes, earthquakes, tornados, floods, and even, house fires which
make up 90% of the calls it responds to each year.
Our Military Kids
Military Kids supports children (ages 5 – 12th grade) of deployed
National Guard and Reserve service members, as well as those of wounded
veterans from all service branches, with grants that cover up to six
months of a chosen activity. Participation in these extracurricular
activities has proven to help military children cope with stress and
anxiety, as well as foster a sense of self-confidence and positivity,
while their parents are recovering or serving overseas.
Started in early 2005, Our Military Kids is now a national organization
that has empowered more than 62,000 children.
National First Responders Fund
First responders are there for us on our worst days. For this reason,
the National
First Responders Fund was founded on the idea of becoming a trusted
source of resources and assistance dedicated to every first responder
with a touch-point to emergency incidents. From the dispatcher to every
man or woman that is called to the scene, it vows to be there for them
on their worst day.
While its mission is broad, the NFRF is developing programs to address
specific needs related to first responders and their families, including
post traumatic stress treatment, cancer prevention, toxic exposure,
chemical dependency and critical incident support, outreach and
activation.
About BusyKid
is the first chore chart and allowance app where children can earn,
save, share, spend and invest real allowance wisely. The platform,
available for all mobile devices, is easy to use, highly secure and
provides kids hands-on experience in managing real money.
Committed to helping children learn the important basic financial
principles they won’t learn in school, BusyKid is designed as a platform
that provides real “teachable moments” for kids. It’s perfect for kids
5-16, though kids younger and older are using the platform.
