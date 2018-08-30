Blast Baseball sensors and Dove Tail KB17 bat bundle now available
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GetBetter--Dove Tail Bats and Blast Motion have partnered to offer a
high-performance, Blast powered bat package designed to enable
professionals and young athletes to produce the best results with their
swing. By combining the Dove Tail KB17, the bat of choice for Kris
Bryant, with the Blast Baseball sensor, players and coaches gain
immediate access to swing insights that will help them analyze, train,
and improve faster. The Blast powered KB17 bat package is available with
a 25% bundled discount through the Dove Tail online store and will be
unveiled at the 9u-18u Labor Day Classic in Phoenix, Arizona, from
August 31 – September 3.
“To me, producing high-quality bats is not just a business, it’s a
responsibility to help athletes achieve peak swing performance,” said
Paul Lancisi, CEO, Dove Tail Bats. “By combining our bats with Blast
technology, we’re able to help players gain access to information that
helps them improve their swing mechanics, which maximizes our bat
performance. It’s truly amazing to see the results that athletes are
able to achieve when the Blast sensor is used with our bats.”
Blast Baseball is the Official Bat Sensor Technology of Major League
Baseball, and used by over ½ of the MLB teams, including the Houston
Astros, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres. Blast technology is used
extensively at the highest levels to measure, analyze, and improve swing
performance. The longer the Blast solution is used to collect data, the
richer the view of a player’s swing performance becomes. The Blast
sensor delivers unbiased swing metrics, providing coaches, recruiters,
and scouts with the information and advanced insights they need to make
informed player decisions.
“We’re excited to add Dove Tail Bats to our partnership portfolio. This
is not only a testament to how technology is becoming more and more
relevant within the game, but how bat manufacturers are utilizing
technology to accelerate results,” said Jeff Fallis, Vice President of
Sales, Blast Motion. “The partnership between Dove Tail Bats and Blast
will allow their users to look at swing mechanics in an entirely new
way. With their commitment to swing performance and high-quality bats,
users will now have a better sense of where they stack up as
they leverage Blast to advance their careers.”
To learn more about or to purchase the Blast powered Dove Tail bat
package, please visit: dovetailbat.com/shop/kb17-3-blastbundle/
About Dove Tail Bats
Based in Shirley Mills, Maine, Dove Tail Bats is committed to delivering
premium quality bats, making the best quality product available at all
levels of play. We take pride in incorporating quality, integrity, and
respect at all levels of our business; from the product that we design
and manufacture, to the customer service that we offer. Every player is
a “Big League Player” to us as they strive to “Rise Above the Rest” in
their career. For additional information on Dove Tail Bats, please
visit: dovetailbat.com.
About Blast Motion
Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is an information company
that provides motion analysis and performance insights. By intelligently
combining the bio-mechanics of movement with sensor data, video capture
technology, and cloud-based software services, we’ve redefined the way
people train, analyze, and improve their game. For additional
information on Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com.
