Blast Baseball sensors and Dove Tail KB17 bat bundle now available

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GetBetter--Dove Tail Bats and Blast Motion have partnered to offer a

high-performance, Blast powered bat package designed to enable

professionals and young athletes to produce the best results with their

swing. By combining the Dove Tail KB17, the bat of choice for Kris

Bryant, with the Blast Baseball sensor, players and coaches gain

immediate access to swing insights that will help them analyze, train,

and improve faster. The Blast powered KB17 bat package is available with

a 25% bundled discount through the Dove Tail online store and will be

unveiled at the 9u-18u Labor Day Classic in Phoenix, Arizona, from

August 31 – September 3.

“To me, producing high-quality bats is not just a business, it’s a

responsibility to help athletes achieve peak swing performance,” said

Paul Lancisi, CEO, Dove Tail Bats. “By combining our bats with Blast

technology, we’re able to help players gain access to information that

helps them improve their swing mechanics, which maximizes our bat

performance. It’s truly amazing to see the results that athletes are

able to achieve when the Blast sensor is used with our bats.”

Blast Baseball is the Official Bat Sensor Technology of Major League

Baseball, and used by over ½ of the MLB teams, including the Houston

Astros, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres. Blast technology is used

extensively at the highest levels to measure, analyze, and improve swing

performance. The longer the Blast solution is used to collect data, the

richer the view of a player’s swing performance becomes. The Blast

sensor delivers unbiased swing metrics, providing coaches, recruiters,

and scouts with the information and advanced insights they need to make

informed player decisions.

“We’re excited to add Dove Tail Bats to our partnership portfolio. This

is not only a testament to how technology is becoming more and more

relevant within the game, but how bat manufacturers are utilizing

technology to accelerate results,” said Jeff Fallis, Vice President of

Sales, Blast Motion. “The partnership between Dove Tail Bats and Blast

will allow their users to look at swing mechanics in an entirely new

way. With their commitment to swing performance and high-quality bats,

users will now have a better sense of where they stack up as

they leverage Blast to advance their careers.”

To learn more about or to purchase the Blast powered Dove Tail bat

package, please visit: dovetailbat.com/shop/kb17-3-blastbundle/

About Dove Tail Bats

Based in Shirley Mills, Maine, Dove Tail Bats is committed to delivering

premium quality bats, making the best quality product available at all

levels of play. We take pride in incorporating quality, integrity, and

respect at all levels of our business; from the product that we design

and manufacture, to the customer service that we offer. Every player is

a “Big League Player” to us as they strive to “Rise Above the Rest” in

their career. For additional information on Dove Tail Bats, please

visit: dovetailbat.com.

About Blast Motion

Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is an information company

that provides motion analysis and performance insights. By intelligently

combining the bio-mechanics of movement with sensor data, video capture

technology, and cloud-based software services, we’ve redefined the way

people train, analyze, and improve their game. For additional

information on Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com.

