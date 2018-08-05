Nathalie Zeitouni, MD, joins Phoenix office of Medical Dermatology

Specialists, now part of U.S. Dermatology Partners

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Nathalie Zeitouni, a board-certified dermatologist and nationally

recognized fellowship-trained Mohs and reconstructive surgeon, began

seeing patients July 23 at Medical Dermatology Specialists, now part of

U.S. Dermatology Partners, in Phoenix. She will also lead clinical

research for U.S. Dermatology Partners in Arizona.

Dr. Zeitouni’s multidisciplinary approach to care includes prevention,

treatment and research in the areas of Mohs surgery, skin cancer,

dermatologic surgery and melanoma. She is a national leader in the field

of photodynamic therapy and known for her work with the rarest forms of

skin cancer, such as merkel cell carcinoma and other rare cutaneous

tumors. Additionally, Dr. Zeitouni has significant expertise in the

treatment of organ transplant patients who have a much higher risk of

developing skin cancers because of their suppressed immune system.

As a recipient of numerous National Cancer Institute and industry

grants, Dr. Zeitouni has a rich history researching the various aspects

of skin cancers. She has published more than 85 peer-reviewed

manuscripts and book chapters and given numerous national and

international presentations.

Dr. Zeitouni previously held the position of Vice Chief of Dermatology,

Professor of Medicine with the University of Arizona in Tucson. Her

distinguished career also includes serving as Chair of the Department of

Dermatology and Director of the Mohs Surgery Fellowship, where she

trained seven fellows at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, N.Y.

Dr. Zeitouni currently continues her passion for teaching and training

medical students, residents and fellows as Professor of Dermatology at

the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix. Honors and

awards include being named “Exceptional Mentor” in 2012 by the American

Medical Women’s Association and receiving the United University

Professions Award six times from the state of New York, as well as being

named “Top American Doctor.”

Mohs micrographic surgery is the most effective treatment for most types

of skin cancer. The Mohs procedure involves surgically removing the

cancer layer by layer and examining the tissue under a microscope until

healthy, cancer-free tissue around the tumor is reached (commonly

referred to as clear margins). Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons are

trained as a cancer surgeon, pathologist, and reconstructive surgeon.

Mohs surgery has the highest success rate of all treatments for skin

cancer, up to 99 percent.

"We are very excited to add Dr. Zeitouni to our exceptional team at

Medical Dermatology Specialists. Dr. Zeitouni is a quintessential

professional. As a decorated Mohs surgeon, she is a national leader in

clinical care, specializing in operative management for patients with

rare and high-risk skin tumors. In addition, having been for the last

two decades on the forefront of new and innovative treatment strategies

for patients that may benefit from non-surgical approaches to skin

cancer, Dr. Zeitouni brings a unique expertise in clinical research

which will now grow at our Phoenix office. She is a great match for our

practice philosophy, engendering a commitment to a team-oriented

approach to delivering an excellent patient experience." said Lyndsay

Ackerman, MD.

About Medical Dermatology Specialists

The practice is focused on providing medical dermatology services. This

means we see pediatric as well as adult patients with conditions ranging

from mild inflammatory or infectious diseases to autoimmune diseases and

blistering disorders. We provide procedural dermatology (skin surgery)

services for the treatment of benign and malignant medical conditions,

as well as for restorative aesthetic procedures such as chemical peels,

chemodenervation (i.e. Botox) and facial sculpting. We are passionate

about making patients feel better so that you can enjoy an enhanced

quality of life. To do this, we make sure to listen to each patient then

provide treatments and education in a way that is honest, respectful,

and compassionate.

U.S. Dermatology Partners

As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the

country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to

general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatment through its

coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice’s strong

dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To

be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is

fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care,

and its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in areas

such as clinical research, psoriasis and Mohs Surgery. To learn more,

visit usdermatologypartners.com.

Contacts

U.S. Dermatology Partners

Jeanne Cunningham, 214-420-0655

VP

Marketing

jeanne@usdermpartners.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles