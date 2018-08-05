Nathalie Zeitouni, MD, joins Phoenix office of Medical Dermatology
Specialists, now part of U.S. Dermatology Partners
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Nathalie Zeitouni, a board-certified dermatologist and nationally
recognized fellowship-trained Mohs and reconstructive surgeon, began
seeing patients July 23 at Medical Dermatology Specialists, now part of
U.S. Dermatology Partners, in Phoenix. She will also lead clinical
research for U.S. Dermatology Partners in Arizona.
Dr. Zeitouni’s multidisciplinary approach to care includes prevention,
treatment and research in the areas of Mohs surgery, skin cancer,
dermatologic surgery and melanoma. She is a national leader in the field
of photodynamic therapy and known for her work with the rarest forms of
skin cancer, such as merkel cell carcinoma and other rare cutaneous
tumors. Additionally, Dr. Zeitouni has significant expertise in the
treatment of organ transplant patients who have a much higher risk of
developing skin cancers because of their suppressed immune system.
As a recipient of numerous National Cancer Institute and industry
grants, Dr. Zeitouni has a rich history researching the various aspects
of skin cancers. She has published more than 85 peer-reviewed
manuscripts and book chapters and given numerous national and
international presentations.
Dr. Zeitouni previously held the position of Vice Chief of Dermatology,
Professor of Medicine with the University of Arizona in Tucson. Her
distinguished career also includes serving as Chair of the Department of
Dermatology and Director of the Mohs Surgery Fellowship, where she
trained seven fellows at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, N.Y.
Dr. Zeitouni currently continues her passion for teaching and training
medical students, residents and fellows as Professor of Dermatology at
the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix. Honors and
awards include being named “Exceptional Mentor” in 2012 by the American
Medical Women’s Association and receiving the United University
Professions Award six times from the state of New York, as well as being
named “Top American Doctor.”
Mohs micrographic surgery is the most effective treatment for most types
of skin cancer. The Mohs procedure involves surgically removing the
cancer layer by layer and examining the tissue under a microscope until
healthy, cancer-free tissue around the tumor is reached (commonly
referred to as clear margins). Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons are
trained as a cancer surgeon, pathologist, and reconstructive surgeon.
Mohs surgery has the highest success rate of all treatments for skin
cancer, up to 99 percent.
"We are very excited to add Dr. Zeitouni to our exceptional team at
Medical Dermatology Specialists. Dr. Zeitouni is a quintessential
professional. As a decorated Mohs surgeon, she is a national leader in
clinical care, specializing in operative management for patients with
rare and high-risk skin tumors. In addition, having been for the last
two decades on the forefront of new and innovative treatment strategies
for patients that may benefit from non-surgical approaches to skin
cancer, Dr. Zeitouni brings a unique expertise in clinical research
which will now grow at our Phoenix office. She is a great match for our
practice philosophy, engendering a commitment to a team-oriented
approach to delivering an excellent patient experience." said Lyndsay
Ackerman, MD.
About Medical Dermatology Specialists
The practice is focused on providing medical dermatology services. This
means we see pediatric as well as adult patients with conditions ranging
from mild inflammatory or infectious diseases to autoimmune diseases and
blistering disorders. We provide procedural dermatology (skin surgery)
services for the treatment of benign and malignant medical conditions,
as well as for restorative aesthetic procedures such as chemical peels,
chemodenervation (i.e. Botox) and facial sculpting. We are passionate
about making patients feel better so that you can enjoy an enhanced
quality of life. To do this, we make sure to listen to each patient then
provide treatments and education in a way that is honest, respectful,
and compassionate.
U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the
country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to
general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatment through its
coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice’s strong
dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To
be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is
fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care,
and its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in areas
such as clinical research, psoriasis and Mohs Surgery. To learn more,
visit usdermatologypartners.com.
