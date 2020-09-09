Dr. Scott Harris Named President of ASRC Industrial’s EQM

Joins at pivotal moment to contribute to accelerating company’s growth
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASRC Industrial (AIS), a premier provider of industrial and environmental services throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Scott Harris as president of its Environmental Quality Management operating company. EQM is a leading emergency response, environmental remediation, clean construction and professional services company based in Cincinnati with operations nationwide. In his role, Harris will have oversight of EQM, as well as EQM Services, an SBA certified 8(a) company, and report to Robert Pelham, president of AIS’s Cleaning, Demolition and Remediation operating group.
“I am happy to welcome Dr. Scott Harris to our team at this critical time in the pursuit of our enterprise purpose,” said Brent Renfrew, president and chief executive officer, ASRC Industrial. “Scott’s combination of leadership abilities, and standing as a recognized national expert in Type 1 incident preparedness and response management, will position EQM to enhance its service offerings to existing, as well as prospective customers, thereby providing increased opportunities for the talented EQM team.”
Prior to joining AIS, Harris served as an associate director at Environmental Services at GDS Associates in Austin, Texas. Throughout his 30-year career, he has served in a variety of senior leadership positions, including key roles at EHS Services at Alamo1 and EHS Advisory Services at UL Workplace Health and Safety. He also is currently a professor of Environmental Science at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
“I am excited to join the leadership team at EQM and to be part of the ASRC Industrial family,” Harris said. “I look forward to working with the team to help accelerate growth and support the company’s vision of building an enduring, employee-centric, customer-focused industrial services provider.”
Harris earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from Western Kentucky University and his Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University.
About ASRC Industrial
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, ASRC Industrial is a wholly-owned operating company of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC). AIS is organized within three capabilities-based operating groups: Maintenance, Mechanical and Specialty Services; Cleaning, Demolition and Remediation Services; and Engineering, Inspection and Professional Services. AIS has approximately 4,500 employees and operations throughout the United States. Operating companies include Arctic Pipe Inspection, Arctic Testing and Inspection, Brad Cole Construction, D. Zelinsky & Sons, D2 Industrial Services, DACA Specialty Services, Environmental Quality Management, EQM Services, F.D. Thomas, FDTWI, HRCS Engineering, Hudspeth & Associates, K2 Industrial Services, Mansfield Industrial, Mavo Systems, National Environmental Group, Niles Construction Services, Northwest Demolition & Dismantling, Petrochem, RSI EnTech, RSI Services and US Coatings. As a wholly-owned operating company of ASRC, AIS and its subsidiaries are considered minority business enterprises. Learn more about AIS at www.asrcindustrial.com.
Contacts
Rebecca Brown, Corporate Communications
ASRC Industrial
(602) 295-1400
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.