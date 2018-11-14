STAX3D takes first orders of Markforged’s Metal X

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona-based STAX3D is leading the charge for advancing 3D printing

technology to businesses as the company announces delivery of the first

line of metal 3D printers from partner and manufacturer Markforged this

week. Just four years after being founded, STAX3D introduces the Metal

X: Markforged’s first metal 3D printer. By printing metal powder bound

in a plastic matrix, the Metal X has eliminated the safety risks

associated with traditional metal 3D printing, while enabling new

features like closed-cell infill for reduced part weight and cost.

“Our passion is sharing advanced technologies with businesses to

decrease costs and create new opportunities for growth,” says STAX3D

CEO, Jason Yocum. “This is an exciting time for innovators in the

Southwest US, and we’re proud to be guiding the conversation around

additive manufacturing.”

The Metal X employs Markforged’s Atomic Diffusion Additive Manufacturing

(ADAM) process which requires parts to be sintered in a furnace after

printing. The Metal X printer boasts a fully enclosed build chamber,

ultra-quiet motion system and environmentally controlled material

storage, making it perfect for the office or the factory floor.

Currently, aluminum, tool steel, and titanium are printing materials

being used in beta.

Greg Mark, founder and CEO of Markforged, comments, “Markforged systems,

such as the Metal X, are changing the way businesses produce strong

parts while dramatically impacting the delivery times, cost and supply

chain logistics.”

STAX3D doesn’t just deliver 3D printers to businesses, they offer

on-site training, accessories and service support for businesses as

well. Technical experts at STAX3D host an unboxing day for each business

that orders 3D printers. In the case of the Metal X, this day turns into

a full week of installation, training, and empowerment. During the

knowledge transfer, the STAX3D experts train business teams to master

the metal 3D printer which uses cloud-based printer management software

and a built-in touchscreen interface.

As the premier distributor of Metal X printers in the Southwest US,

STAX3D invites businesses and the community to see the metal 3D printer

in action at their headquarters in Gilbert, AZ or online at stax3d.com.

To schedule a demonstration of the Metal X, call (602) 595-3155 or email sales@stax3d.com.

About STAX3D

At STAX3D, we Empower Disruptive Innovation™ by using cutting-edge 3D

technologies like 3D Printing, Scanning, Robotics, AR and VR to improve

clients’ efficiencies, save money, and drive growth to create new

opportunities. Our vision at STAX3D, is changing cultures and inspiring

generations to innovate a pathway from your dreams to your reality,

utilizing emerging technologies. Dream, Design, Deliver. Discover more

at stax3d.com.

Contacts

Sharon Krieger, (480) 720-3459

Kate Weed, (480) 278-3616

stax3d@tapas-marketing.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles