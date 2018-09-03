The partnership plays to both companies’ strengths, serving to

amplify B2B brands’ marketing and sales success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2BMarketing--LeadMD,

the world’s leading Modern Marketing Firm, today announces its

partnership with Drift,

the leading conversational marketing and sales platform. By entering

into this relationship, LeadMD will be tapping into Drift’s extensive

functionality to empower and extend its existing sales and marketing

offerings, including buyer journey mapping, account and buyer personas

and sales playbooks. As a result, LeadMD customers will experience the

benefits of increased buyer conversion and shortened time to sales,

while Drift customers will enjoy enhanced time to value and deeper

utilization of the Drift platform.

“LeadMD is excited to partner with Drift as a means of operationalizing

the playbooks we create to empower our customers’ account-based and

demand generation go-to-market strategies,” said Justin Gray, CEO of

LeadMD. “Today’s buyers want to have a conversation on their terms and

within their timing. Traditional martech tools take that power away and

position frictional gates, like forms, as a blocker to true engagement.

Drift breaks down those barriers and allows the buyer and the brand to

meet on the buyer’s terms, without giving up the insights and

preparedness the brand needs to provide real value in that on-demand

exchange.”

This partnership comes on the heels of notable growth and momentum for

LeadMD. The agency recently debuted its revenue

acceleration framework (RAF) built for existing clients and new

customers, which helps align clients’ revenue goals with the right

people, processes and technology to achieve desired growth. Furthermore,

LeadMD’s CEO Justin Gray was just named to the Phoenix Business

Journal’s prestigious ‘40

under 40’ list, honoring the best leaders in the valley. This

partnership with Drift is yet another way in which LeadMD is helping to

shape the B2B industry by defining best practices and innovation in the

field of marketing.

"Drift is excited to announce LeadMD as a certified partner in

Conversational Marketing. We're also honored to be included among the

ranks of Marketo & Salesforce as a LeadMD Platinum Partner," said Jared

Fuller, senior director of partnerships at Drift. "Since we've started

working with the LeadMD team, it has become clear they are committed to

making the future of marketing conversations driven. Over the past

several years, LeadMD has been ahead of the curve in marketing

automation, account based marketing and now conversational marketing.

Drift is proud to have them as an official certified partner.”

Drift is unique in that it enables conversions directly on a website,

thus eliminating the need for webforms, and empowering companies to

serve up truly tailored messages to their audiences. It also allows

businesses to build complex workflows and experiences for their buyers,

based upon existing data as well as information gathered in real-time on

the website. There are also data enrichment and sales enablement

offerings on the horizon, and many other disruptive applications down

the line. To learn more about Drift, please visit https://www.drift.com/.

About LeadMD

LeadMD is the number one modern marketing firm in the U.S. Launched in

2009, LeadMD empowers marketers to create business impact. The company

focuses on people, processes, and technology that create predictable and

sustainable revenue operations for high growth and enterprise brands.

LeadMD has helped thousands of marketing and sales teams improve and

deliver value through strategy, technology, education and repeatable,

proven tactics that work. For more information, visit https://www.leadmd.com

or email at go@leadmd.com

LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, Inc. All other

trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

