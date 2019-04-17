Merging expertise and Paper2Digital solutions to enhance document
management systems
PHOENIX & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duff & Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes
value for clients, today announced its Legal Management Consulting
practice is now a Premier Partner of DocSolid, the leader in enterprise
scanning and paper reduction solutions for the legal market.
As a Premier Partner, Duff & Phelps brings its extensive frontline
experience to help clients reduce the cost, risk and inefficiency of
paper records with DocSolid’s patented Postmark Paper2Digital solutions
for iManage, NetDocuments, OpenText and other document management
systems. Duff & Phelps will lead Postmark's customer engagements
including consulting, deployment and training.
"DocSolid's Postmark solutions provide easy, productive ways to remove
paper documents from legal operations," said Matt Hobbs, Managing
Director in Duff & Phelps' Legal Management Consulting practice. "They
will drive adoption and best practices for the document management
system. Several of our engagements will benefit from the Paper2Digital
solution as they seek to boost their information lifecycle mastery."
"Duff & Phelps extends the reach and depth of DocSolid's Paper2Digital
solutions for key markets," said Steve Irons, CEO of DocSolid. "Our
Paper2Digital transformations require expertise-driven workflows and
couplings with the document management system, and Duff & Phelps is a
recognized leader in the field."
iManage® ConnectLive 2019
Visit Duff & Phelps and DocSolid at the annual iManage user conference
on May 7-8 in New York. For more details, visit https://imanage.com/connectlive.
About Duff & Phelps
Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and
maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate
finance, investigations, disputes, cybersecurity, compliance and
regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. Our clients
span across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and
people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, the firm has
nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. To learn
more, visit https://duffandphelps.com.
About DocSolid®
DocSolid creates, sells and supports Paper2Digital® scanning, printing,
shredding solutions for the legal market. These patented solutions are
enterprise-level implementations that streamline paper-burdened business
activities and integrate with line-of-business software. DocSolid
integrates with leading legal industry solutions, including iManage,
NetDocuments, OpenText eDOCS, Worldox, SharePoint, Thomson Elite,
Aderant, LegalKey and Chrome River. DocSolid represents the industry’s
most experienced team of capture experts and serves thousands of
worldwide users. DocSolid powers The Paper2Digital Law Firm where you
can do more with less paper. ™ To learn more, visit docsolid.com.
