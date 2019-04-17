Merging expertise and Paper2Digital solutions to enhance document

management systems

PHOENIX & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duff & Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes

value for clients, today announced its Legal Management Consulting

practice is now a Premier Partner of DocSolid, the leader in enterprise

scanning and paper reduction solutions for the legal market.

As a Premier Partner, Duff & Phelps brings its extensive frontline

experience to help clients reduce the cost, risk and inefficiency of

paper records with DocSolid’s patented Postmark Paper2Digital solutions

for iManage, NetDocuments, OpenText and other document management

systems. Duff & Phelps will lead Postmark's customer engagements

including consulting, deployment and training.

"DocSolid's Postmark solutions provide easy, productive ways to remove

paper documents from legal operations," said Matt Hobbs, Managing

Director in Duff & Phelps' Legal Management Consulting practice. "They

will drive adoption and best practices for the document management

system. Several of our engagements will benefit from the Paper2Digital

solution as they seek to boost their information lifecycle mastery."

"Duff & Phelps extends the reach and depth of DocSolid's Paper2Digital

solutions for key markets," said Steve Irons, CEO of DocSolid. "Our

Paper2Digital transformations require expertise-driven workflows and

couplings with the document management system, and Duff & Phelps is a

recognized leader in the field."

iManage® ConnectLive 2019

Visit Duff & Phelps and DocSolid at the annual iManage user conference

on May 7-8 in New York. For more details, visit https://imanage.com/connectlive.

About Duff & Phelps

Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and

maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate

finance, investigations, disputes, cybersecurity, compliance and

regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. Our clients

span across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and

people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, the firm has

nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. To learn

more, visit https://duffandphelps.com.

About DocSolid®

DocSolid creates, sells and supports Paper2Digital® scanning, printing,

shredding solutions for the legal market. These patented solutions are

enterprise-level implementations that streamline paper-burdened business

activities and integrate with line-of-business software. DocSolid

integrates with leading legal industry solutions, including iManage,

NetDocuments, OpenText eDOCS, Worldox, SharePoint, Thomson Elite,

Aderant, LegalKey and Chrome River. DocSolid represents the industry’s

most experienced team of capture experts and serves thousands of

worldwide users. DocSolid powers The Paper2Digital Law Firm where you

can do more with less paper. ™ To learn more, visit docsolid.com.

Contacts

DocSolid

Michael Herzog

Marketing Director

Tel:

877.880.8065 x775

Email: michael@docsolid.com

Duff

& Phelps

Ada Oni-Eseleh

Tel: 845.863.7522

Email: AdaOE@infiniteglobal.com

