Dunkin' Donuts hosts pajama party to help Tucson deal with coronavirus crisis

Dunkin' Donuts is hosting a statewide drive-thru pajama party Thursday, March 26.

Get a free doughnut between 7 and 9 a.m. when you drive up in your PJs to any of the 11 Tucson area Dunkin' Donuts. Anyone in your car wearing their pajamas also gets a free doughnut, Dunkin's way of creating a little fun while we all maintain our coronavirus social distancing.

Dunkin', like all restaurants in Arizona, is only selling its food to-go after the state closed all restaurant dining rooms and all bars nearly two weeks ago.

So all you adults out there afraid to go in public in your pajamas: In the coronavirus crisis, PJs are the new Friday casual that we wear on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. When you work from home, there's little incentive for ties and a suitcoat or dresses and high heels. We roll out of bed, hit the start button on the coffeemaker and shuffle over to the home office on the dining room table. And if the boss calls for a Facetime chat or Zoom meeting, we slip on a respectable shirt over the pajama bottoms.

If it makes you feel more comfortable, wear the pajama top over jeans or shorts when you head out to Dunkin'; we won't tell anyone.

Dunkin' Donuts locations include 7250 S. Tucson Blvd., 1655 W. Valencia Road, 10200 E. Old Vail Road, 8002 N. Cortaro Road in Marana and 7805 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley.

