You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee, donuts to nurses, healthcare workers

Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee, donuts to nurses, healthcare workers

Dunkin' Donuts is offering free coffee and donuts to healthcare workers on Wednesday, May 6. 

 Courtesy Dunkin' Donuts

Did you know that Wednesday, May 6, is National Nurse's Day?

Whoddathunkit!

And you know what happens when you put "national" "day" and some other proper noun together?

You get free stuff.

On Wednesday, Dunkin' Donuts is feting not only nurses on their special day but all healthcare workers with a free medium cup of coffee and a free donut.

The company, which has eight Tucson locations including at 4676 E. Grant Road and 1655 W. Valencia Road, is also kicking in a $200,000 grant through its Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation that will support First Descents' efforts to develop the “Hero Recharge” program for healthcare professionals experiencing trauma.

Dunkin' and the foundation have delivered coffee and donuts to 300 hospitals and emergency rooms nationwide since March. Locally, Dunkin' has donated 9,234 cups of coffee to Banner University Medical Center Tucson as a way to lift spirits and its foundation has kicked in $10,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News