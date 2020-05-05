Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee, donuts to nurses, healthcare workers

Did you know that Wednesday, May 6, is National Nurse's Day?

Whoddathunkit!

And you know what happens when you put "national" "day" and some other proper noun together?

You get free stuff.

On Wednesday, Dunkin' Donuts is feting not only nurses on their special day but all healthcare workers with a free medium cup of coffee and a free donut.

The company, which has eight Tucson locations including at 4676 E. Grant Road and 1655 W. Valencia Road, is also kicking in a $200,000 grant through its Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation that will support First Descents' efforts to develop the “Hero Recharge” program for healthcare professionals experiencing trauma.

Dunkin' and the foundation have delivered coffee and donuts to 300 hospitals and emergency rooms nationwide since March. Locally, Dunkin' has donated 9,234 cups of coffee to Banner University Medical Center Tucson as a way to lift spirits and its foundation has kicked in $10,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

