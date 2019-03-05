Dutch Bros. Coffee, the Oregon-born, hip and happening coffee shop with the sugar-sweet nice baristas, is expanding its reach in Tucson.
The company will open its second east side store — this one at 10105 E. Old Vail Road. Dutch Bros. introduced itself to Tucson with its first location last October at 120 S. Wilmot Road.
Dutch Bros. is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Follow the store on Facebook.
And while no date has been set, the company will head to Tucson's northwest side this summer when it opens a store off Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road in Marana. That store will be part of a medical plaza already under construction that will include a Serial Grillers restaurant.
Also coming soon, a Dutch Bros. in Sahuarita. Oregon-based boutique developers Cole Valley Partners, which has done a number of projects in Sahuarita, is building an 824-square-foot Dutch Bros. at 18810 S. Nogales Hwy. in Sahuarita Plaza, which also will welcome its first Culver's Restaurant in the same plaza. CVP officials, on the company's website, said the projects should be finished late this year.
8 new Tucson restaurants that opened in 2019
ATL Wings — 802 N. Fourth Ave.
Ralph and Velveia Bankhead like to think a little heavenly intervention led them to the 1950s-era gas station-turned restaurant on the corner of North Fourth Avenue and East University.
It all started with a business networking meeting at their Phoenix church three years ago. Velveia Bankhead was the keynote speaker, and one of the guests, fellow church member Cianna Kirksey, pitched her and her husband Mike’s ATL Wings restaurant chain.
Not long afterward, the Bankheads visited the restaurant in west Phoenix — there are eight locations in the Valley — and discovered something Ralph Bankhead called life-changing.
“These wings do something to you,” he said, sounding like a preacher about to hit that fever pitch of his sermon. “When people eat our wings, they love our wings.”
With so many locations in the Phoenix area, the Bankheads, who own the restaurant with Angela and Alphonso Tyson, turned their attention to Tucson and that 2,000-square-foot former filling station at 802 N. Fourth Ave. that had been converted into a restaurant in 2017.
The Boxyard — 238 N. Fourth Ave.
After more than two years of waiting, The Boxyard, a shipping container food hall on Fourth Avenue, officially opened in January.
They aren't offering any food quite yet, but the bar portion, which has 15 beers on tap, is open and ready for business.
When food is available, you'll be able to nosh on Sonoran dogs, Vietnamese food, barbecue and pita plates.
Charro del Rey — 178 E. Broadway
The seafood-centric restaurant Charro del Rey was opened by the Flores family — the same family behind the popular El Charro Cafe.
Charro del Rey sits at 178 E. Broadway, next door to the Flores family's 2-year-old Charro Steak, 188 E. Broadway.
El Charro President Ray Flores told the Star in October 2018 that the restaurant pays homage to his father, Ray Sr. whose name was often misspelled “Rey.”
Desert Dream Ice Creamery — 210 N. Fourth Ave.
Although Isabella's Ice Cream moved out of their Fourth Avenue location in 2018, ice cream hasn't left the street.
Brothers Zech and Noah Bergeron recently took over Desert Dream Ice Creamery, after closing its former location on Speedway and Campbell Avenue.
Now in Isabella's former location on Fourth, the Bergerons make their own ice cream flavors like Coyote Tracks and Elvis Pretzel with help from the original owner.
El Taquito King — 4602 E. 29th St.
El Taquito King is owned by the masterminds behind the El Sur restaurant on 22nd Street.
The space was formerly El Sur #2, but the owners recently decided to mix things up and create a different menu with tacos, wings, Sonoran dogs and more.
Kukai — 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Kukai opened quietly in Fabruary at the Mercado Annex, making it the second food vendor in the shopping area.
And you may recognize the familiar face of Setsuko Mochizuki inside the shipping container kitchen. Her husband Kazuo Senda is the owner of Samurai on Oracle Road, which has been Tucson's go-to rice bowl joint for more than 30 years.
Kazuo is partnering with his son-in-law Michael McCormack at Kukai, crafting a menu that feels like Samurai meets Instagram. They're making everything from onigiri rice balls and ramen to those takoyaki octopus balls you may have lined up for at Tucson Meet Yourself.
Mission Coffee Imports — 606 N. Fourth Ave.
For the past four years, Brian Jerome Peterson and his partners have peddled their fresh-roasted coffee at area farmers markets.
But those nomad days are behind them.
In late January, Peterson and his partners John Howard and Matthew DeVore opened Mission Coffee Imports in the small street-front space at 606 N. Fourth Ave. that was home for nearly a decade to Revolutionary Grounds Books & Coffee.
Sweetscape Desserts at Casino del Sol — 5655 W. Valencia Road
Casino Del Sol is looking (and tasting) a little sweeter with the launch of our newest eatery, SweetScape! This new concept created by Executive Chef Ryan Clark and his team will offer guests sweet treats like gelato, donuts, sundaes and even savory items like breakfast sandwiches! 🍩 Open daily from 7am-11pm and located next to our bingo hall, SweetScape is sure to have a treat for everyone! 🍦 #casinodelsol #sweetscape #sweettooth #tucsonfoodie #desertdesserts #dessertqueen #dessertking
When walking near the bingo hall at Casino del Sol, you'll come across the eclectic menu at Sweetscape Desserts.
The dessert shop was created by Chef Ryan Clark and his culinary team. The menu includes gelato, shakes, floats, sundaes, breakfast sandwiches and more.
But you'll probably be drawn in by the colorful donuts from pastry chef Gina Skelton. Her whimsical flavors include fluffernutter, fruit cereal and maple bacon.