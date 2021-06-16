Dynamic Advisor Solutions Announces Concierge as Premium Service, Addresses Advisor Needs as Practices Move Toward Virtual Model

Developed in response to advisors’ concerns about having to spend their time enmeshed in administrative details with their clients, Concierge is staffed with Dynamic team members with years of industry experience and training on performing client service and managing operational challenges. Concierge professionals also possess deep knowledge of Dynamic’s systems and its integrated platform, Wealth360.

The new program frees up time for advisors, allowing them to hand-off the client onboarding responsibility and ongoing client-related account service items to a dedicated Concierge team member. Through regularly scheduled virtual meetings, advisors deliver their work assignments and instructions to a Concierge professional who organizes and manages client account and related tasks, according to an advisor’s practice preferences and priorities. Instead of the advisor having to enter items into a customer relationship management system, the Concierge team member handles all data entry as well as paperwork preparation, follow up with clients and meeting preparation.