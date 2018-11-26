Complimentary education open to investors and traders of all
experience levels
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced it will host
an Education Day at the Hyatt
Regency in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 1, 2018, from
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers several complimentary sessions for
investors and traders interested in learning from financial
professionals.
Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection
of 19 specialized sessions.
Financial Consultants from local E*TRADE branches, members of the
E*TRADE Trader Service Team, and Futures Specialists from E*TRADE will
be on-site all day to answer questions about investing, retirement
planning, and derivatives and futures trading.
E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join, whether or not they are an E*TRADE
customer.
Sessions run concurrently across three tracks, along with an additional
lunch-and-learn session dedicated to futures. Sessions range from
investing and futures basics to advanced options strategies. Investors
and traders can attend sessions across all tracks:
Time (MT)
Trading Track
Options Track
Investing Track
Breakfast and Registration
Visit the E*TRADE Education
Day site for registration details.
Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com
to inquire.
E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and
investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance.
To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools,
visit etrade.com.
For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the
company on Twitter, @ETRADE.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including brokerage and banking products and services to retail
customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE
Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on
futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member
NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital
Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and
services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are
offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal
savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.
Please read the important disclosures below.
E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its affiliates do not provide tax
advice, and you always should consult your own tax advisor regarding
your personal circumstances before taking any action that may have tax
consequences.
Important Note: Futures and options transactions are
complex and carry a high degree of risk. They are intended for
sophisticated investors and are not suitable for everyone. For more
information, please read the Characteristics
and Risks of Standardized Options and the Risk
Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options prior to
applying for an account. View the E*TRADE
Futures LLC disclosure documents and other financial information.
Moreover, there are specific risks associated with buying options,
including the risk that the purchased options could expire worthless.
Also, the specific risks associated with selling cash-secured puts
include the risk that the underlying stock could be purchased at the
exercise price when the current market value is less than the exercise
price the put seller will receive. Moreover, there are specific risks
associated with trading spreads, including substantial commissions,
because it involves at least twice the number of contracts as a long or
short position and because spreads are almost invariably closed out
prior to expiration. Multi-leg options including collar strategies
involve multiple commission charges. Because of the importance of
tax considerations to all options transactions, the investor considering
options should consult their tax advisor as to how taxes affect the
outcome of each options strategy. Commissions and other costs may be a
significant factor. An options investor may lose the entire amount of
their investment in a relatively short period of time.
Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure profit or protect
against loss in declining markets.
The material provided by E*TRADE Financial Corporation or any of its
direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) or by a third party not
affiliated with E*TRADE is for educational purposes only and is not an
individualized recommendation. The information contained in the
third-party material has not been endorsed or approved by E*TRADE, and
E*TRADE is not responsible for the content. This information neither is,
nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to
buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument
discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by
E*TRADE.
Important Notices
E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G
© 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.
Contacts
E*TRADE Media Relations
646-521-4418
E*TRADE
Investor Relations
646-521-4406