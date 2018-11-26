Complimentary education open to investors and traders of all

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced it will host

an Education Day at the Hyatt

Regency in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 1, 2018, from

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers several complimentary sessions for

investors and traders interested in learning from financial

professionals.



  • Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection
    of 19 specialized sessions.


  • Financial Consultants from local E*TRADE branches, members of the
    E*TRADE Trader Service Team, and Futures Specialists from E*TRADE will
    be on-site all day to answer questions about investing, retirement
    planning, and derivatives and futures trading.


  • E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join, whether or not they are an E*TRADE
    customer.

Sessions run concurrently across three tracks, along with an additional

lunch-and-learn session dedicated to futures. Sessions range from

investing and futures basics to advanced options strategies. Investors

and traders can attend sessions across all tracks:


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time (MT)

 

 

 

Trading Track

 

 

 

Options Track

 

 

 

Investing Track


8:00–
9:00
a.m.



 

 

 

Breakfast and Registration


9:00–
10:00
a.m.



 

 

 


First Things First: Intro to
the Stock Market



Learn how the market
works and some key
factors you
should know
before you start trading.



 

 

 


Getting Started with
Options



Learn the basics of options
trading and common
terminology
to help lay a
foundation for the rest of this
track.



 

 

 


Building a Balanced Portfolio
for Every Life Stage



Discover some key factors to
help you decide on an asset
allocation
for your financial
situation using E*TRADE tools.




10:15–



11:15
a.m.



 

 

 


The Trend Is Your Friend:
Using Stock Charts



Break down the basics so
you can make the most of
these
powerful technical
analysis techniques.



 

 

 


Using Options for
Speculation



Discover what to consider
when using options as a
substitute
for stock.



 

 

 


Achieving Diversification with
Mutual Funds and
ETFs



Learn how to build a diversified
portfolio with these
investments
and the attributes of each.




11:30
a.m.–
12:30
p.m.



 

 

 


Opportunity Knocks:
Finding Stock Ideas



Learn how to identify
opportunities that match
your
outlook, goals, and
risk tolerance.



 

 

 


Basic Options Income
Strategies



Get started trading options
with an introduction to two
basic
income strategies.



 

 

 


Allocating Investments for a
More Tax-Efficient
Retirement



Explore how allocating
investments and asset classes
may
add more tax efficiency to
your retirement income.




12:30–
1:30
p.m.



 

 

 


Lunch-and-Learn Session:



Introduction to Futures



Explore the basics of futures trading and how they can be used to
help diversify your
portfolio.




1:30–
2:30
p.m.



 

 

 


Strike: Opening Your
Trade



Explore how to place stock
and options orders with
E*TRADE
and look at
several profit-seeking
strategies for bull
markets.



 

 

 


Using Spreads to Lower
Equity Risk



Learn about spread trading
with two basic strategies: bull
call
spreads and bear put
spreads.



 

 

 


Beyond Retirement:
Beneficiary Planning and the

Stretch IRA



Understand the impact a
beneficiary choice can have on
your
retirement accounts, and
how to streamline the process
for
your heirs.




2:45–
3:45
p.m.



 

 

 


Protect: Managing Your
Trade



Learn how to use price
charts to set profit targets
and
loss limits. We’ll also
explore managing trade
risk.



 

 

 


Iron Condors for Options
Income



Learn about iron condors—an
options strategy that offers an
opportunity
for premium
income in a controlled-risk
position.



 

 

 


Paying Yourself in Retirement:
Creating a
Sustainable
Withdrawal Plan



Explore portfolio withdrawal
techniques that may help
combat
inflation and market risk
in retirement.




4:00–



5:00
p.m.



 

 

 


Complete: Exiting Your
Trade



Explore strategies for
selling your stock and how
to use
conditional orders to
close a trade, including
trailing
stop orders.



 

 

 


Tools for Options Traders



See a demonstration of the
core options trading tools
from
E*TRADE, along with a
look at some of the more
advanced
tools.



 

 

 


Protecting Investments with
Options



Learn how options can be used to
hedge risk on an individual
stock
position or an overall portfolio
while trying to
accomplish
investment goals.




 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 

Visit the E*TRADE Education

Day site for registration details.

Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com

to inquire.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and

investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance.

To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools,

visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the

company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services

including brokerage and banking products and services to retail

customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE

Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on

futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member

NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital

Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and

services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are

offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal

savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Please read the important disclosures below.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its affiliates do not provide tax

advice, and you always should consult your own tax advisor regarding

your personal circumstances before taking any action that may have tax

consequences.

Important Note: Futures and options transactions are

complex and carry a high degree of risk. They are intended for

sophisticated investors and are not suitable for everyone. For more

information, please read the Characteristics

and Risks of Standardized Options and the Risk

Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options prior to

applying for an account. View the E*TRADE

Futures LLC disclosure documents and other financial information.

Moreover, there are specific risks associated with buying options,

including the risk that the purchased options could expire worthless.

Also, the specific risks associated with selling cash-secured puts

include the risk that the underlying stock could be purchased at the

exercise price when the current market value is less than the exercise

price the put seller will receive. Moreover, there are specific risks

associated with trading spreads, including substantial commissions,

because it involves at least twice the number of contracts as a long or

short position and because spreads are almost invariably closed out

prior to expiration. Multi-leg options including collar strategies

involve multiple commission charges. Because of the importance of

tax considerations to all options transactions, the investor considering

options should consult their tax advisor as to how taxes affect the

outcome of each options strategy. Commissions and other costs may be a

significant factor. An options investor may lose the entire amount of

their investment in a relatively short period of time.

Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure profit or protect

against loss in declining markets.

The material provided by E*TRADE Financial Corporation or any of its

direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) or by a third party not

affiliated with E*TRADE is for educational purposes only and is not an

individualized recommendation. The information contained in the

third-party material has not been endorsed or approved by E*TRADE, and

E*TRADE is not responsible for the content. This information neither is,

nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to

buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument

discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by

E*TRADE.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or

registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

Contacts

E*TRADE Media Relations

646-521-4418

mediainq@etrade.com

E*TRADE

Investor Relations

646-521-4406

ir@etrade.com

