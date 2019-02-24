TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24EANRF&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$EANRFlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Clearwater?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Clearwaterlt;/agt;--Eastmain Resources Inc. (“Eastmain” or the “Company” - TSX:ER,

OTCQX:EANRF) is pleased to report results for the first two drill

holes (674 metres (“m”)) of the 2019 winter program at the Percival

discovery (“Percival”), on the 100%-owned Clearwater Property (the

“Property”) in James Bay, Québec (see FIGURES

1-5).

Drilling Highlights:



  • ER19-832: 1.86 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) over 52.7 m
    (vertical depth of 25 m)    , including 4.89 g/t Au over 11.0 m zone
    (silicified breccia).



    • Hole ER19-832 was drilled east to west through the discovery hole
      section (holes ER18-822 and ER18-823) confirming mineralization
      extends along predicted plunge and testing an interpreted NNW
      fault; silicified breccias of the main Percival zone were cut from
      surface to a 55 m downhole depth, and a second mineralized
      interval was cut between 115 m to 140 m.




  • ER19-833: 1.84 g/t Au over 22.2 m (vertical depth of 86 m),
    including 13.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m (silicified breccia).



    • Hole ER19-833 targeted a wide EM anomaly associated with the
      projected eastern extension of Percival, intersecting silicified
      breccia mineralization from 100 m to 125 m downhole; a second
      interval has been intersected between 145 m and 180 m.



Claude Lemasson, Eastmain President and CEO commented: “With the

help of some new key targeting tools and further interpretation of the

results of our initial drill campaign, our winter drilling program is

off to a great start. We have now intersected the targeted

mineralization 100 m to the east of the discovery holes, in what we

believe is the extension of the same geophysical anomaly. The VTEM and

ground MaxMin surveys clearly illustrate an extension of Percival, its

associated anomaly, and provides additional guidance to the faulting

that has occurred in the area. We believe this current drilling program

will continue to expand the Percival discovery, while targeting this and

other preeminent geophysical anomalies.”



Table 1: Significant Intercepts



Location

 

 

Drill Hole

 

 

From
(m)

 

 

To
(m)

 

 

Length
(m)

 

 

Grade
(Au g/t)

 

 

Vertical
Depth (m)

 

 

Host
Lithology

Percival

 

 

ER19-832

 

 

1.3

 

 

54.0

 

 

52.7

 

 

1.86

 

 

25

 

 

Silicified Breccia





incl. 1.3

 

 

31.0

 

 

29.7

 

 

2.81









also incl. 12.0

 

 

23.0

 

 

11.0

 

 

4.89

 

 

 

 





114.0

 

 

150.0

 

 

36.0

 

 

0.67



126



Silicified Mudstone Breccia





incl. 143.5

 

 

150.0

 

 

6.5

 

 

1.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

244.0

 

 

247.5

 

 

3.5

 

 

0.98

 

 

234

 

 


Altered Mudstone Breccia



Percival



ER19-833



101.8

 

 

124.0

 

 

22.2

 

 

1.84



86



Silicified Breccia





incl. 102.6

 

 

111.0

 

 

8.4

 

 

3.76









also incl. 109.0

 

 

110.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

13.4









incl. 123.0

 

 

124.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

4.00

 

 

 

 





147.3

 

 

179.3

 

 

32.0

 

 

0.79



116



Silicified Breccia and
Silicified Mudstone Breccia





incl. 147.3

 

 

148.3

 

 

1.0

 

 

3.86









incl. 154.3

 

 

155.3

 

 

1.0

 

 

4.76









incl. 165.3

 

 

169.3

 

 

4.0

 

 

1.40









Incl. 177.3

 

 

179.3

 

 

2.0

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

200.0

 

 

204.0

 

 

4.0

 

 

1.52

 

 

143

 

 

Silicified Mudstone Breccia








 

 


 

 


 

 









  • Intervals are presented in core length; holes are generally planned
    to intersect mineralization as close to perpendicular to strike as
    possible; true widths are estimated to be 75% of downhole length when
    hole and dips of the mineralized horizons are considered.


  • Assays results presented are not capped. Intercepts occur within
    geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to
    individual structures/horizons within these zones at this time.


  • Vertical depth is measured from the surface to the mid-point of the
    reported interval.

Geophysical Surveys

In January, Eastmain completed 16 line-kms of MaxMin Horizontal Loop

Electro-Magnetic (HLEM) survey, on 50 m line spacings, centered over the

discovery holes (see FIGURE

5). This survey was successful at identifying strong shallow EM

responses to assist with drill collar placement in the Percival area.

The MaxMin grid is being expanded in February to 32 line-kms, extending

coverage to 1 km east and west of the Percival discovery holes, reaching

westward to the Knight showing. Percival mineralization consists of

significant concentration of sulphide (pyrrhotite + pyrite)

mineralization which appears to respond well to the ground HLEM tool and

will be used in concert with airborne VTEM and magnetic data to further

stratigraphic interpretation near the discovery holes. Review and

interpretation of the KS Horizon Helicopter-borne VTEM™ survey completed

January 1, 2019, is ongoing with results anticipated to be incorporated

in the Clearwater summer/fall exploration campaign.

Drilling Results

Hole ER19-832 was drilled east to west through the section of the

Percival discovery holes ER18-822 and ER18-823, tracing Percival

mineralization along plunge and seeking to intercept an interpreted

fault located west of the discovery holes (see FIGURES

2 and 3). Drilling intersected silicified breccias from surface

to 55 m downhole depth. This interval shows strong bedding and foliation

sub-parallel to the core orientation. A minor fault structure was

intersected at 58 m downhole. Silicified siltstone units are found on

both sides of the fault which continues to have an inferred north strike

with a steep dip to the NE. The presence of significant ductile

deformation in core suggests that local folding and transposition may

play a more important role in distribution of mineralization than late

faulting. Gold mineralization was intersected in a second silicified

mudstone breccia interval located west of the fault structure between

115 m and 140 m downhole. This mineralization is interpreted to be the

extension of mineralization intersected in hole ER18-830 and ER18-831

(see press release Jan.

15, 2019).

Hole ER19-833 was collared 100 m east of the discovery

holes to evaluate a strong ground electromagnetic HLEM conductor along

trend and east of the Percival discovery holes. It is the easternmost

drill hole to date at Percival, some 50 m east of holes ER18-826 and

ER18-827 (see FIGURES

2 and 4). This hole intersected strongly silicified

breccia mineralization 101 m to 128 m downhole and may represent the

continuation of the Percival mineralization. A second interval of more

variably mineralized, less silicified breccia and silicified mudstone

breccia, was intersected from 145 m to 180 m downhole and is interpreted

to correspond to a second, more northerly horizon of mineralized

breccias previously intersected in holes ER18-825 (1.05 g/t Au over 6 m)

and ER18-827 (0.50 g/t Au over 22.5 m) (see press release Dec.

20 2018).

The Percival Discovery

Percival is located 14 km ESE of the Company’s million-ounce Eau Claire

gold deposit(1), within the 20-km long Cannard Deformation

Zone (see FIGURE

1) and within the southern segment of the KS Horizon. Percival

is a hydrothermal gold system hosted in a thick metasedimentary sequence

with locally interbedded intermediate to felsic volcaniclastic rocks.

Results from the latest drilling continue to provide further

understanding of the mineralization controls, namely by defining

lithological and structural settings, within the host stratigraphy while

identifying at least two gold mineralized zones within the

metasedimentary package (see FIGURES

2-4).

2019 Project Program and Objectives



  • 2019 Winter Drill Program: A three-month, 20-hole (5,500 m),
    focused drilling campaign began in January; the program is designed to
    expand Percival while identifying new gold mineralization within the
    argillite-mudstone sedimentary package; building on the winter program
    results, a second extensive campaign will be planned for the second
    half of 2019 and will include additional drilling at the discovery
    area and test targets delineated along the KS Horizon using newly
    acquired geophysical and soil geochemistry information.


  • Improved interpretation at Percival: Focused drill testing of
    the Percival gold bearing zone along the KS Horizon, using
    stratigraphic and structural interpretation, to identify and improve
    predictability of potential mineralization offsets; detailed
    mineralogy and petrology to define the gold association as a further
    vector for drilling.


  • Geophysical Targeting: Use MaxMin HLEM to select and follow
    strong conductive trends related to gold mineralization; use results
    from the completed Helicopter-borne VTEM™ and Horizontal Magnetic
    Gradiometer Geophysical Survey (VTEM Plus), performed by Geotech along
    the KS Horizon, to help focus future work at Percival and on other
    prospective targets along the KS Horizon (see FIGURE
    1    ).


 


Table 2: Drill Hole Information



Target Zone

 

 

Drill Hole

 

 

UTM Coordinates Zone 18

 

 

Azimuth

 

 

Dip

 

 

Total Length

 

 

Elevation

 

 

 

Number

 

 

Easting

 

 

Northing

 

 

Degrees

 

 

Degrees

 

 

(m)

 

 

(m)

Percival

 

 

ER19-832

 

 

457660

 

 

5781800

 

 

241.5

 

 

-72

 

 

301

 

 

336

Percival

 

 

ER19-833

 

 

457750

 

 

5781775

 

 

360

 

 

-45

 

 

373

 

 

335


 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 

For additional information on the Geology of the Percival Discovery and

the KS Horizon, please visit: http://www.eastmain.com/projects/clearwaterexploration/.

To view Figures 1-5, please click on the following link: http://www.eastmain.com/_resources/news/Images/ER-190225-Percival.pdf.

This press release was compiled and reviewed by William McGuinty,

P.Geo., Eastmain’s VP Exploration, a Qualified Person under National

Instrument 43-101.

(1) A total of 1,001,200 oz of contained gold in the combined

open pit and underground diluted production schedule, as defined in

Eastmain’s “Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and

Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Eau Claire Gold Deposit,

Clearwater Property, Quebec, Canada”. Effective date, February 4, 2018

and issued July 4, 2018. Contained ounces are derived from a combined

open pit and underground mineral resource estimate of 853,000 oz Au

(4.29 Mt at an average grade of 6.18 g/t Au) Measured & Indicated, and

500,000 oz Au (2.38 Mt at an average grade of 6.53 g/t Au) Inferred.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

The design of the Eastmain Resources’ drilling programs, Quality

Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is under the

control of Eastmain’s geological staff, including qualified persons

employing a strict QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry

best practices. The Clearwater project is supervised by Eastmain’s

Project Geologist, Michel Leblanc P.Geo.

Drill core is logged and split with half-core samples packaged and

delivered to ALS Minerals laboratory. Samples are dried and subsequently

crushed to 70% passing a 2 mm mesh screen. A 1,000 grams subsample is

pulverized to a nominal 85% passing 75-micron mesh screen. The remaining

crushed sample (reject) and pulverized sample (pulp) are retained for

further analysis and quality control. All samples are analysed by Fire

Assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish using a 50 g aliquot of

pulverized material. Assays exceeding 5 g/t Au are re‐assayed by Fire

Assay with a Gravimetric Finish. Eastmain regularly inserts 3rd party

reference control samples and blank samples in the sample stream to

monitor assay performance and performs duplicate sampling at a second

certified laboratory. Approximately 10% of samples submitted are part of

the Company’s laboratory sample control protocols.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER) www.eastmain.com

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company advancing three high-grade

gold assets in the emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. The Company

holds a 100%-interest in the Clearwater Property, host of the Eau Claire

Project, for which it issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”)

in May 2018, and the Percival Discovery made in November 2018. Eastmain

is also the operator of the Éléonore South Joint Venture, located

immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine, which hosts the

Moni/Contact Trend Discovery (2017). In addition, the Company has a 100%

interest in the Eastmain Mine Project where the Company prepared a NI

43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in January 2018, and a pipeline of

exploration projects in this favourable mining jurisdiction with nearby

infrastructure.

Forward- Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in

this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve

substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking

statements consist of statements that are not purely historical,

including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or timing of

future plans, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect

to the potential success of the Company’s future exploration and

development strategies. These forward-looking statements are subject to

numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the

control of Eastmain, including, but not limited to the impact of general

economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory

approvals, the availability of financing, ýtimely completion of proposed

studies and technical reports, and risks associated with the

exploration, development and mining industry generally such as economic

factors as they affect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in

interest rates, safety and security, political, social or economic

developments, environmental risks, insurance risks, capital

expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with

development activities, personnel relations, the speculative nature of

gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing

quantities of grades of Mineral Resources, contests over property title,

and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of

such information, although considered reasonable at the time of

preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance

should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes

no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by

law.

Contacts

Claude Lemasson, President and CEO

+1 647-347-3765

lemasson@eastmain.com

Alison Dwoskin, Manager, Investor Relations

+1 647-347-3735

dwoskin@eastmain.com

