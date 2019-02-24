TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24EANRF&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$EANRFlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Clearwater?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Clearwaterlt;/agt;--Eastmain Resources Inc. (“Eastmain” or the “Company” - TSX:ER,
OTCQX:EANRF) is pleased to report results for the first two drill
holes (674 metres (“m”)) of the 2019 winter program at the Percival
discovery (“Percival”), on the 100%-owned Clearwater Property (the
“Property”) in James Bay, Québec (see FIGURES
1-5).
Drilling Highlights:
ER19-832: 1.86 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) over 52.7 m
(vertical depth of 25 m), including 4.89 g/t Au over 11.0 m zone
(silicified breccia).
Hole ER19-832 was drilled east to west through the discovery hole
section (holes ER18-822 and ER18-823) confirming mineralization
extends along predicted plunge and testing an interpreted NNW
fault; silicified breccias of the main Percival zone were cut from
surface to a 55 m downhole depth, and a second mineralized
interval was cut between 115 m to 140 m.
ER19-833: 1.84 g/t Au over 22.2 m (vertical depth of 86 m),
including 13.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m (silicified breccia).
Hole ER19-833 targeted a wide EM anomaly associated with the
projected eastern extension of Percival, intersecting silicified
breccia mineralization from 100 m to 125 m downhole; a second
interval has been intersected between 145 m and 180 m.
Claude Lemasson, Eastmain President and CEO commented: “With the
help of some new key targeting tools and further interpretation of the
results of our initial drill campaign, our winter drilling program is
off to a great start. We have now intersected the targeted
mineralization 100 m to the east of the discovery holes, in what we
believe is the extension of the same geophysical anomaly. The VTEM and
ground MaxMin surveys clearly illustrate an extension of Percival, its
associated anomaly, and provides additional guidance to the faulting
that has occurred in the area. We believe this current drilling program
will continue to expand the Percival discovery, while targeting this and
other preeminent geophysical anomalies.”
Location
Drill Hole
From
(m)
To
(m)
Length
(m)
Grade
(Au g/t)
Vertical
Depth (m)
Host
Lithology
Percival
ER19-832
1.3
54.0
52.7
1.86
25
Silicified Breccia
incl. 1.3
31.0
29.7
2.81
also incl. 12.0
23.0
11.0
4.89
114.0
150.0
36.0
0.67
126
Silicified Mudstone Breccia
incl. 143.5
150.0
6.5
1.52
244.0
247.5
3.5
0.98
234
Percival
ER19-833
101.8
124.0
22.2
1.84
86
Silicified Breccia
incl. 102.6
111.0
8.4
3.76
also incl. 109.0
110.0
1.0
13.4
incl. 123.0
124.0
1.0
4.00
147.3
179.3
32.0
0.79
116
Silicified Breccia and
Silicified Mudstone Breccia
incl. 147.3
148.3
1.0
3.86
incl. 154.3
155.3
1.0
4.76
incl. 165.3
169.3
4.0
1.40
Incl. 177.3
179.3
2.0
2.7
200.0
204.0
4.0
1.52
143
Silicified Mudstone Breccia
Intervals are presented in core length; holes are generally planned
to intersect mineralization as close to perpendicular to strike as
possible; true widths are estimated to be 75% of downhole length when
hole and dips of the mineralized horizons are considered.
Assays results presented are not capped. Intercepts occur within
geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to
individual structures/horizons within these zones at this time.
Vertical depth is measured from the surface to the mid-point of the
reported interval.
Geophysical Surveys
In January, Eastmain completed 16 line-kms of MaxMin Horizontal Loop
Electro-Magnetic (HLEM) survey, on 50 m line spacings, centered over the
discovery holes (see FIGURE
5). This survey was successful at identifying strong shallow EM
responses to assist with drill collar placement in the Percival area.
The MaxMin grid is being expanded in February to 32 line-kms, extending
coverage to 1 km east and west of the Percival discovery holes, reaching
westward to the Knight showing. Percival mineralization consists of
significant concentration of sulphide (pyrrhotite + pyrite)
mineralization which appears to respond well to the ground HLEM tool and
will be used in concert with airborne VTEM and magnetic data to further
stratigraphic interpretation near the discovery holes. Review and
interpretation of the KS Horizon Helicopter-borne VTEM™ survey completed
January 1, 2019, is ongoing with results anticipated to be incorporated
in the Clearwater summer/fall exploration campaign.
Drilling Results
Hole ER19-832 was drilled east to west through the section of the
Percival discovery holes ER18-822 and ER18-823, tracing Percival
mineralization along plunge and seeking to intercept an interpreted
fault located west of the discovery holes (see FIGURES
2 and 3). Drilling intersected silicified breccias from surface
to 55 m downhole depth. This interval shows strong bedding and foliation
sub-parallel to the core orientation. A minor fault structure was
intersected at 58 m downhole. Silicified siltstone units are found on
both sides of the fault which continues to have an inferred north strike
with a steep dip to the NE. The presence of significant ductile
deformation in core suggests that local folding and transposition may
play a more important role in distribution of mineralization than late
faulting. Gold mineralization was intersected in a second silicified
mudstone breccia interval located west of the fault structure between
115 m and 140 m downhole. This mineralization is interpreted to be the
extension of mineralization intersected in hole ER18-830 and ER18-831
(see press release Jan.
15, 2019).
Hole ER19-833 was collared 100 m east of the discovery
holes to evaluate a strong ground electromagnetic HLEM conductor along
trend and east of the Percival discovery holes. It is the easternmost
drill hole to date at Percival, some 50 m east of holes ER18-826 and
ER18-827 (see FIGURES
2 and 4). This hole intersected strongly silicified
breccia mineralization 101 m to 128 m downhole and may represent the
continuation of the Percival mineralization. A second interval of more
variably mineralized, less silicified breccia and silicified mudstone
breccia, was intersected from 145 m to 180 m downhole and is interpreted
to correspond to a second, more northerly horizon of mineralized
breccias previously intersected in holes ER18-825 (1.05 g/t Au over 6 m)
and ER18-827 (0.50 g/t Au over 22.5 m) (see press release Dec.
20 2018).
The Percival Discovery
Percival is located 14 km ESE of the Company’s million-ounce Eau Claire
gold deposit(1), within the 20-km long Cannard Deformation
Zone (see FIGURE
1) and within the southern segment of the KS Horizon. Percival
is a hydrothermal gold system hosted in a thick metasedimentary sequence
with locally interbedded intermediate to felsic volcaniclastic rocks.
Results from the latest drilling continue to provide further
understanding of the mineralization controls, namely by defining
lithological and structural settings, within the host stratigraphy while
identifying at least two gold mineralized zones within the
metasedimentary package (see FIGURES
2-4).
2019 Project Program and Objectives
2019 Winter Drill Program: A three-month, 20-hole (5,500 m),
focused drilling campaign began in January; the program is designed to
expand Percival while identifying new gold mineralization within the
argillite-mudstone sedimentary package; building on the winter program
results, a second extensive campaign will be planned for the second
half of 2019 and will include additional drilling at the discovery
area and test targets delineated along the KS Horizon using newly
acquired geophysical and soil geochemistry information.
Improved interpretation at Percival: Focused drill testing of
the Percival gold bearing zone along the KS Horizon, using
stratigraphic and structural interpretation, to identify and improve
predictability of potential mineralization offsets; detailed
mineralogy and petrology to define the gold association as a further
vector for drilling.
Geophysical Targeting: Use MaxMin HLEM to select and follow
strong conductive trends related to gold mineralization; use results
from the completed Helicopter-borne VTEM™ and Horizontal Magnetic
Gradiometer Geophysical Survey (VTEM Plus), performed by Geotech along
the KS Horizon, to help focus future work at Percival and on other
prospective targets along the KS Horizon (see FIGURE
1).
Target Zone
Drill Hole
UTM Coordinates Zone 18
Azimuth
Dip
Total Length
Elevation
Number
Easting
Northing
Degrees
Degrees
(m)
(m)
Percival
ER19-832
457660
5781800
241.5
-72
301
336
Percival
ER19-833
457750
5781775
360
-45
373
335
For additional information on the Geology of the Percival Discovery and
the KS Horizon, please visit: http://www.eastmain.com/projects/clearwaterexploration/.
To view Figures 1-5, please click on the following link: http://www.eastmain.com/_resources/news/Images/ER-190225-Percival.pdf.
This press release was compiled and reviewed by William McGuinty,
P.Geo., Eastmain’s VP Exploration, a Qualified Person under National
Instrument 43-101.
(1) A total of 1,001,200 oz of contained gold in the combined
open pit and underground diluted production schedule, as defined in
Eastmain’s “Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and
Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Eau Claire Gold Deposit,
Clearwater Property, Quebec, Canada”. Effective date, February 4, 2018
and issued July 4, 2018. Contained ounces are derived from a combined
open pit and underground mineral resource estimate of 853,000 oz Au
(4.29 Mt at an average grade of 6.18 g/t Au) Measured & Indicated, and
500,000 oz Au (2.38 Mt at an average grade of 6.53 g/t Au) Inferred.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)
The design of the Eastmain Resources’ drilling programs, Quality
Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is under the
control of Eastmain’s geological staff, including qualified persons
employing a strict QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry
best practices. The Clearwater project is supervised by Eastmain’s
Project Geologist, Michel Leblanc P.Geo.
Drill core is logged and split with half-core samples packaged and
delivered to ALS Minerals laboratory. Samples are dried and subsequently
crushed to 70% passing a 2 mm mesh screen. A 1,000 grams subsample is
pulverized to a nominal 85% passing 75-micron mesh screen. The remaining
crushed sample (reject) and pulverized sample (pulp) are retained for
further analysis and quality control. All samples are analysed by Fire
Assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish using a 50 g aliquot of
pulverized material. Assays exceeding 5 g/t Au are re‐assayed by Fire
Assay with a Gravimetric Finish. Eastmain regularly inserts 3rd party
reference control samples and blank samples in the sample stream to
monitor assay performance and performs duplicate sampling at a second
certified laboratory. Approximately 10% of samples submitted are part of
the Company’s laboratory sample control protocols.
About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER) www.eastmain.com
Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company advancing three high-grade
gold assets in the emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. The Company
holds a 100%-interest in the Clearwater Property, host of the Eau Claire
Project, for which it issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”)
in May 2018, and the Percival Discovery made in November 2018. Eastmain
is also the operator of the Éléonore South Joint Venture, located
immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine, which hosts the
Moni/Contact Trend Discovery (2017). In addition, the Company has a 100%
interest in the Eastmain Mine Project where the Company prepared a NI
43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in January 2018, and a pipeline of
exploration projects in this favourable mining jurisdiction with nearby
infrastructure.
Forward- Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in
this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve
substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking
statements consist of statements that are not purely historical,
including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or timing of
future plans, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect
to the potential success of the Company’s future exploration and
development strategies. These forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the
control of Eastmain, including, but not limited to the impact of general
economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory
approvals, the availability of financing, ýtimely completion of proposed
studies and technical reports, and risks associated with the
exploration, development and mining industry generally such as economic
factors as they affect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in
interest rates, safety and security, political, social or economic
developments, environmental risks, insurance risks, capital
expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with
development activities, personnel relations, the speculative nature of
gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing
quantities of grades of Mineral Resources, contests over property title,
and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined.
Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of
such information, although considered reasonable at the time of
preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance
should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes
no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by
law.
Contacts
Claude Lemasson, President and CEO
+1 647-347-3765
Alison Dwoskin, Manager, Investor Relations
+1 647-347-3735