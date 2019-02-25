UNIONDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Billing?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Billinglt;/agt;--EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic

Held at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, this year’s event marks DNV

GL’s 30th forum and will focus on advancing competitive

energy through collaboration, competition, and innovation. The 2019

program’s theme of “The Next Big Thing (Takes All of Us)” will encourage

industry advocates to consider the future of competitive retail energy.

“The Energy Executive Forum is the premier stage to facilitate dialogues

that will directly impact how our sector evolves,” explains EC

Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. “At EC Infosystems,

technology, market, and industry advancement is our top priority, making

our decade-long partnership with DNV GL a natural fit.”

In addition to hosting the Grand Welcome Reception and Private Afterglow

Event on Tuesday, May 14th, EC Infosystems will also host an

executive workshop on Tuesday morning and the Forum’s first panel on

Wednesday, May 15th, discussing business model innovation.

Both the workshop and panel will tackle complex issues of innovative

business models, regulatory frameworks and investment strategies, all

geared towards creating new value streams for competitive energy

companies. Executive workshop attendees will receive three more entries

for EC Infosystems’ annual giveaway than those not attending.

“The Energy Executive Forum is a unique opportunity for leaders in the

energy industry to work together to find the next ‘big thing,’ whether

it is an innovative business model, regulatory framework, or a

groundbreaking technology,” said Richard S. Barnes, Executive Vice

President, Energy North America at DNV GL. “Working with market leaders

like EC Infosystems ensures that our vision is communicated beyond Forum

attendees to the entire industry."

“EC Infosystems is a logical fit to sponsor the business model

innovation content of the Forum, given their long experience creating

solutions for the retail energy sector,” said John Landry, Vice

President of Competitive Markets at DNV GL. “This sponsorship allows EC

Infosystems to directly contribute to the conversation and the results

of the Forum by providing insights and support that will be key to the

success of the event and the industry at large.”

This year’s Forum boasts a full agenda

of panels and speakers, including keynotes from the former US Secretary

of Transportation and current Chief Policy Officer of Lyft, Anthony

Foxx, and Asim Z. Haque, Chairman and CEO of the Ohio Public Utilities

Commission. The relaxed, southwestern setting of the Fairmont

Scottsdale Princess’ will allow executives to broaden their

connections while, together, building continuity and momentum to advance

retail energy forward.

“As the energy industry’s largest EDI and Billing/CIS provider, we rely

on events like the Energy Executive Forum to shape not just the future

of retail but our product roadmap and development efforts,” says Ananda

Goswami, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for EC Infosystems.

Registration is open for the event at the DNV GL Energy Executive Forum website.

EC Infosystems and DNV GL are excited to announce an exclusive offer to

the first 20 retail energy providers using the discount code ECINFO19 at

check out for a $200 discount off their registration fee.

About EC Infosystems

EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS)

of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer

Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the

deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and

Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly,

improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with

a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com

About DNV GL

DNV GL is a global quality assurance and risk management company. Driven

by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, we

enable our customers to advance the safety and sustainability of their

business. Operating in more than 100 countries, our professionals are

dedicated to helping customers in the maritime, oil & gas, power and

renewables and other industries to make the world safer, smarter and

greener.

In the power and renewables industry

DNV GL delivers world-renowned testing and advisory services to the

energy value chain including renewables and energy management. Our

expertise spans onshore and offshore wind power, solar, conventional

generation, transmission and distribution, smart grids, and sustainable

energy use, as well as energy markets and regulations. Our experts

support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable,

efficient, and sustainable energy supply.

Learn more at www.dnvgl.com/energy.

