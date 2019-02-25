UNIONDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Billing?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Billinglt;/agt;--EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic
Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer
Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated
energy industry, announced today that they will partner with DNV GL
for their 2019
Energy Executive Forum in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 14 – 16th.
Held at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, this year’s event marks DNV
GL’s 30th forum and will focus on advancing competitive
energy through collaboration, competition, and innovation. The 2019
program’s theme of “The Next Big Thing (Takes All of Us)” will encourage
industry advocates to consider the future of competitive retail energy.
“The Energy Executive Forum is the premier stage to facilitate dialogues
that will directly impact how our sector evolves,” explains EC
Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. “At EC Infosystems,
technology, market, and industry advancement is our top priority, making
our decade-long partnership with DNV GL a natural fit.”
In addition to hosting the Grand Welcome Reception and Private Afterglow
Event on Tuesday, May 14th, EC Infosystems will also host an
executive workshop on Tuesday morning and the Forum’s first panel on
Wednesday, May 15th, discussing business model innovation.
Both the workshop and panel will tackle complex issues of innovative
business models, regulatory frameworks and investment strategies, all
geared towards creating new value streams for competitive energy
companies. Executive workshop attendees will receive three more entries
for EC Infosystems’ annual giveaway than those not attending.
“The Energy Executive Forum is a unique opportunity for leaders in the
energy industry to work together to find the next ‘big thing,’ whether
it is an innovative business model, regulatory framework, or a
groundbreaking technology,” said Richard S. Barnes, Executive Vice
President, Energy North America at DNV GL. “Working with market leaders
like EC Infosystems ensures that our vision is communicated beyond Forum
attendees to the entire industry."
“EC Infosystems is a logical fit to sponsor the business model
innovation content of the Forum, given their long experience creating
solutions for the retail energy sector,” said John Landry, Vice
President of Competitive Markets at DNV GL. “This sponsorship allows EC
Infosystems to directly contribute to the conversation and the results
of the Forum by providing insights and support that will be key to the
success of the event and the industry at large.”
This year’s Forum boasts a full agenda
of panels and speakers, including keynotes from the former US Secretary
of Transportation and current Chief Policy Officer of Lyft, Anthony
Foxx, and Asim Z. Haque, Chairman and CEO of the Ohio Public Utilities
Commission. The relaxed, southwestern setting of the Fairmont
Scottsdale Princess’ will allow executives to broaden their
connections while, together, building continuity and momentum to advance
retail energy forward.
“As the energy industry’s largest EDI and Billing/CIS provider, we rely
on events like the Energy Executive Forum to shape not just the future
of retail but our product roadmap and development efforts,” says Ananda
Goswami, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for EC Infosystems.
Registration is open for the event at the DNV GL Energy Executive Forum website.
EC Infosystems and DNV GL are excited to announce an exclusive offer to
the first 20 retail energy providers using the discount code ECINFO19 at
check out for a $200 discount off their registration fee.
About EC Infosystems
EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS)
of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer
Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the
deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and
Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly,
improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with
a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com
About DNV GL
DNV GL is a global quality assurance and risk management company. Driven
by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, we
enable our customers to advance the safety and sustainability of their
business. Operating in more than 100 countries, our professionals are
dedicated to helping customers in the maritime, oil & gas, power and
renewables and other industries to make the world safer, smarter and
greener.
In the power and renewables industry
DNV GL delivers world-renowned testing and advisory services to the
energy value chain including renewables and energy management. Our
expertise spans onshore and offshore wind power, solar, conventional
generation, transmission and distribution, smart grids, and sustainable
energy use, as well as energy markets and regulations. Our experts
support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable,
efficient, and sustainable energy supply.
Learn more at www.dnvgl.com/energy.
Contacts
ECI Media
Andreya Shaak
EC Infosystems
516-874-8000