Economic impact of 2019 Tucson gem, mineral showcase topped $200 million

When the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase kicks off this weekend, it will be the biggest ever — and that’s great for Tucson’s economy.

The collection of shows across the Old Pueblo had a direct economic impact of more than $131 million last year, up 9% from the last survey in 2014, according to a study by FMR Associates for Visit Tucson.

And together with indirect and induced effects like spending with local companies, the gem shows’ total economic impact topped $200 million for the first time in 2019, according to the FMR study.

This year’s showcase, which officially kicks off on Feb. 1 and runs through Feb. 16, features 51 individual shows, up from 48 last year and the most ever, said Jane Roxbury, director of convention services for Visit Tucson.

Last year’s showcase had an estimated 65,000 unique visitors, who each visited more than six shows, for an estimated overall visitation of more than 450,000, FMR found in surveying show managers, exhibitors and buyers.

“Nearly half of the shows are locally owned and locally operated, and over the last few years we’ve seen a number of especially mineral dealers come out with new business models,” Roxbury said.