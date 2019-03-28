Wind project will be TEP’s largest renewable energy resource

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF

Renewables North America today announced they have entered into a

Build and Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Tucson

Electric Power (TEP) for the 247.4 megawatt (MW) Oso Grande Wind

Project. EDF Renewables will complete development of the project and

manage the construction process on behalf of TEP. Construction is

expected to commence later this year with full operation by the end of

2020.

Oso Grande Wind Project, located in southeastern New Mexico, will

include a total of 61 wind generating turbines. The output of these

highly efficient turbines will be delivered to Tucson through existing

transmission lines that connect to TEP’s transmission system in eastern

Arizona.

“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with TEP to supply

cost-competitive, renewable energy to its customers from the Oso Grande

Wind Project,” said Ryan Pfaff, Executive Vice President, Grid-Scale

Power, EDF Renewables. “We look forward to assisting TEP in meeting its

clean energy goals by completing Oso Grande in the second half of 2020.”

TEP President and CEO, David G. Hutchens, said, “This cost-effective

system will become TEP’s largest renewable energy resource, accelerating

our progress toward our clean energy goals while allowing us to help

customers achieve their own sustainability objectives.”

When the project is complete, TEP’s renewable energy production is

expected to exceed 28 percent of its retail sales. That level would more

than double the state requirement for 2021 while approaching the 30

percent goal TEP has planned to achieve by 2030.

The expected annual energy production will be enough to meet the

consumption of nearly 100,000 homes1. This is equivalent to

avoiding nearly 688,000 metric tons of carbon (CO₂) emissions annually

which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 146,000

passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year2.


1

 

According to Tucson Electric Power 2018 Actual Energy Sales.

2


According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations.



 

About EDF Renewables North America:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power

producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in

renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore

and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed

solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and

asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to

maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North

American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW

under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of

EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF

Group.

For more information visit: www.edf-re.com

Contacts

Sandi Briner

+1 858-521-3525

MediaRelations@edf-re.com

