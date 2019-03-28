Wind project will be TEP’s largest renewable energy resource
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF
Renewables North America today announced they have entered into a
Build and Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Tucson
Electric Power (TEP) for the 247.4 megawatt (MW) Oso Grande Wind
Project. EDF Renewables will complete development of the project and
manage the construction process on behalf of TEP. Construction is
expected to commence later this year with full operation by the end of
2020.
Oso Grande Wind Project, located in southeastern New Mexico, will
include a total of 61 wind generating turbines. The output of these
highly efficient turbines will be delivered to Tucson through existing
transmission lines that connect to TEP’s transmission system in eastern
Arizona.
“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with TEP to supply
cost-competitive, renewable energy to its customers from the Oso Grande
Wind Project,” said Ryan Pfaff, Executive Vice President, Grid-Scale
Power, EDF Renewables. “We look forward to assisting TEP in meeting its
clean energy goals by completing Oso Grande in the second half of 2020.”
TEP President and CEO, David G. Hutchens, said, “This cost-effective
system will become TEP’s largest renewable energy resource, accelerating
our progress toward our clean energy goals while allowing us to help
customers achieve their own sustainability objectives.”
When the project is complete, TEP’s renewable energy production is
expected to exceed 28 percent of its retail sales. That level would more
than double the state requirement for 2021 while approaching the 30
percent goal TEP has planned to achieve by 2030.
The expected annual energy production will be enough to meet the
consumption of nearly 100,000 homes1. This is equivalent to
avoiding nearly 688,000 metric tons of carbon (CO₂) emissions annually
which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 146,000
passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year2.
1
According to Tucson Electric Power 2018 Actual Energy Sales.
2
According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations.
About EDF Renewables North America:
EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power
producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in
renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore
and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed
solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and
asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to
maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North
American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW
under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of
EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF
Group.
For more information visit: www.edf-re.com
Contacts
Sandi Briner
+1 858-521-3525