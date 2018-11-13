New Chandler-based facility is strategically-located close to key
customers in the semiconductor industry for enhanced service, training
and collaboration
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#semiconductormanufactuing--Edwards Vacuum announced today the opening of a new customer service and
support facility in Chandler, Ariz. The new office will provide rapid
service, support and applications training to customers in the southwest
region.
Scott Balaguer, Vice President & General Manager, Semi North America,
Edwards, stated, “Edwards’ vacuum and abatement solutions are integral
to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs
and solar panels and the southwest is home to many of our major
customers in these industries. The Chandler facility is situated close
to our key customers for rapid support and hands-on training.”
“Edwards is well-established in the U.S. and we have a long-term
commitment to expand our facilities in conjunction with our growth. The
new Chandler office allows us to grow in a key geography for us. In
addition, we recently broke ground on our brand-new Innovation Center
and Manufacturing site in Hillsboro, Ore. and plan to move in during Q1
2019.”
Edwards North America has seven locations and employs over 697 people in
the U.S. The Chandler office will have approximately 30 employees and is
located at 2350 East Germann Road, Suite 30.
Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com.
About Edwards
Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum
products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services.
Edwards solutions are integral to manufacturing processes for
semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. They are also
used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes
including power, glass and other coating applications; steel and other
metallurgy; pharmaceutical and chemical; and for scientific instruments
in a wide range of R&D applications.
Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design,
manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management
equipment. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in
Europe, Asia and North America.
Contacts
Company:
Edwards Vacuum
Shannon Lee, 503-710-1077
Marketing
& Communications Manager, U.S.
or
Agency:
MindWrite
Communications, Inc.
Sandy Fewkes, 408-224-4024