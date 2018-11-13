New Chandler-based facility is strategically-located close to key

customers in the semiconductor industry for enhanced service, training

and collaboration

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#semiconductormanufactuing--Edwards Vacuum announced today the opening of a new customer service and

support facility in Chandler, Ariz. The new office will provide rapid

service, support and applications training to customers in the southwest

region.

Scott Balaguer, Vice President & General Manager, Semi North America,

Edwards, stated, “Edwards’ vacuum and abatement solutions are integral

to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs

and solar panels and the southwest is home to many of our major

customers in these industries. The Chandler facility is situated close

to our key customers for rapid support and hands-on training.”

“Edwards is well-established in the U.S. and we have a long-term

commitment to expand our facilities in conjunction with our growth. The

new Chandler office allows us to grow in a key geography for us. In

addition, we recently broke ground on our brand-new Innovation Center

and Manufacturing site in Hillsboro, Ore. and plan to move in during Q1

2019.”

Edwards North America has seven locations and employs over 697 people in

the U.S. The Chandler office will have approximately 30 employees and is

located at 2350 East Germann Road, Suite 30.

Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com.

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum

products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services.

Edwards solutions are integral to manufacturing processes for

semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. They are also

used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes

including power, glass and other coating applications; steel and other

metallurgy; pharmaceutical and chemical; and for scientific instruments

in a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design,

manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management

equipment. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in

Europe, Asia and North America.

Contacts

Company:

Edwards Vacuum

Shannon Lee, 503-710-1077

Marketing

& Communications Manager, U.S.

shannon.lee@edwardsvacuum.com

or

Agency:

MindWrite

Communications, Inc.

Sandy Fewkes, 408-224-4024

sandy@mind-write.com

