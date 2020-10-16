Eegee's ready to make it's mark on Phoenix with 5 locations slated for 2021

It's official, Eegee's is expanding to the Phoenix-area with five locations slated to open in 2021.
The Tucson-based fast-food favorite is bringing ranch fries, it's frozen fruit drinks and grinders to Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale and Gilbert, with two locations planned for Gilbert.
“We look forward to becoming a part of the Phoenix metroplex, through job creation at our five new restaurants, charitable giving, and of course, our trademark frozen eegees,” said CEO Ron Petty in a news release on Friday, Oct. 16.
There are more than two dozen Eegee's locations in the Tucson-area, with seven more restaurants planned for 2021.
Since its founding in 1971, Eegee’s has donated more than $3 million to area charities through various corporate giving initiatives.
For the latest on the Phoenix openings, go to eegees.com/phx.
