PRESCOTT, Ariz.--

the state of the Company:

Results of Bench Scale Test

Results show that sodium cyanide recoveries on non-magnetic,

hematite-dominant fractions assaying 0.173 oz/t Au and 0.239 oz/t Au.

Results show that sodium thiosulfate recoveries on non-magnetic,

hematite-dominant fractions assaying 0.157 oz/t Au and 0.197 oz/t Au.

Dr. Clyde Smith further stated that, “These results confirm that

these El Capitan samples are of potential ore-grade in gold and that

high percentage hydrometallurgical extraction results using

industry-standard procedures on both head and non-magnetic fractions

indicate excellent potential for profitable production of gold on El

Capitan ores. In fact, extraction curves show that percentages of

recovery are increasing at 72 hours indicating that even higher results

could be expected. In addition, El Capitan samples have assayed

significant platinum; hydrometallurgical leach extractions on platinum

could possibly add to profitable production on El Capitan ores. (It

should be noted that samples EC-10 and EC-11 may not be representative

of the entire El Capitan drilled resource.) In addition, El

Capitan ores have excellent potential for production of an economically

viable iron ore.”

For more detailed information visit the ECPN website; https://www.elcapitanpmi.com/

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

The statements included in this press release concerning predictions of

economic performance and management’s plans and objectives constitute

forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions

of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and

Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking

statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as

“expect(s),” “feel(s),” “believe(s),” “will,” “may,” “anticipate(s)” and

similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding

the expected completion, timing and results of metallurgical testing,

interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of

mineral deposits, results of initial feasibility, pre-feasibility and

feasibility studies and expectations with respect to the engaging in

strategic transactions. All of such statements are subject to risks and

uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally

beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by,

the forward-looking information and statements. Specifically, there can

be no assurance regarding the timing and terms of any transaction

involving the Company or its El Capitan property, or that such a

transaction will be completed at all. In addition, there can be no

assurance that periodic updates to the Company’s geological technical

reports will support the Company’s prior claims regarding the

metallurgical value and make-up of the ore on the New Mexico property.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof, and we

do not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate

forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the

date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any

events.

Contacts

Steve Antol, 928-515-1942

