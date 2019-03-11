PRESCOTT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The El Capitan Board of Directors reports the following updates on
the state of the Company:
Results of Bench Scale Test
Results show that sodium cyanide recoveries on non-magnetic,
hematite-dominant fractions assaying 0.173 oz/t Au and 0.239 oz/t Au.
Results show that sodium thiosulfate recoveries on non-magnetic,
hematite-dominant fractions assaying 0.157 oz/t Au and 0.197 oz/t Au.
Dr. Clyde Smith further stated that, “These results confirm that
these El Capitan samples are of potential ore-grade in gold and that
high percentage hydrometallurgical extraction results using
industry-standard procedures on both head and non-magnetic fractions
indicate excellent potential for profitable production of gold on El
Capitan ores. In fact, extraction curves show that percentages of
recovery are increasing at 72 hours indicating that even higher results
could be expected. In addition, El Capitan samples have assayed
significant platinum; hydrometallurgical leach extractions on platinum
could possibly add to profitable production on El Capitan ores. (It
should be noted that samples EC-10 and EC-11 may not be representative
of the entire El Capitan drilled resource.) In addition, El
Capitan ores have excellent potential for production of an economically
viable iron ore.”
For more detailed information visit the ECPN website; https://www.elcapitanpmi.com/
Contacts
Steve Antol, 928-515-1942