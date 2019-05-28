The Mediterranean-inspired Charrovida, the newest restaurant from the El Charro family, is opening on Wednesday, May 29.
It is the third new concept that the Flores family has launched in three years.
Charrovida, 7109 N. Oracle Road, is a Mediterranean-Sonoran fusion restaurant that borrows from plant-based and sustainable-foods philosophies, a passion for Flores family matriarch Carlotta Flores. The emphasis is on healthy, but with an El Charro focus on flavor and innovation.
Flores will helm the kitchen, using variations of some of the recipes from El Charro Café, which her family opened downtown in 1922, and the steak and seafood restaurants.
“It’s an opportunity to take our flavors and put them in the center of the plate,” she told the Star in early March.
The Flores family, which has four locations of its flagship El Charro Café, launched Charro Steak at 188 E. Broadway three years ago. In early January, they opened the seafood restaurant Charro del Rey seafood next door at 178 E. Broadway.
Charrovida, located down the street from El Charro Café Oro Valley at 7725 N. Oracle Road, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.