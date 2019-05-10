Elon Musk's Tesla has opened the first Southern Arizona service center for its electric cars at a site near Tucson International Airport.
Before the recent opening of the appointment-only servicer center at 2901 E. Elvira Road, local Tesla owners had to drive more than 100 miles to Tempe or Scottsdale for factory service.
The new Tucson site, which Tesla said is part of an increased company investment in service, offers all repair procedures for Tesla vehicles, including software diagnostics and repairs, hardware adjustments and parts replacement. Tesla owners can also request mobile service for at-home service and repairs.
Customers can make an appointment via the Tesla mobile app, by logging into their online Tesla account or by calling the company's service hotline at 877-798-3752. All sales are conducted online at Tesla.com.
Besides service sites in Scottsdale and Tempe, Tesla has two showrooms in Scottsdale.