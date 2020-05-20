Electromedical Technologies, Inc. and California College of Natural Medicine Announce a Collaboration and “First of its Kind” Certification Program in the United States Called “Bioelectronics Wellness Practitioner”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ELCQ) (the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro®, designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce a collaboration with California College of Natural Medicine for a “First of its Kind” certification program in the United States called “Bioelectronics Wellness Practitioner.” This certification program and curriculum are pending approval.
Health providers, their patients and clients are seeking non-invasive effective and tested methods of pain relief addressing a variety of health issues today. Doctors and patients are realizing the importance of using methods that will have a positive effect in reducing pain without having negative effects on the immune system, especially in today’s pandemic environment. Dr. Theresa Dale, PhD, CCN, NP, founder, and Dean of the California College of Natural Medicine’s (CCNM) curriculum www.cconm.com, supports the use of electromedicine as an effective bio-electronic therapeutic methodology, offering patients powerful drug-free options for pain reduction.
Dr. Dale commented: “Recommending equipment with a proven track-record with over 10 years of positive results was the challenge, however, the WellnessPro® is one of the recommended bio-electronic devices that has met this challenge and will be part of the curriculum program once approved.”
Since provider education is imperative in the effective usage of non-invasive, non-toxic bio-electronic wellness methodologies, training assists providers in understanding the foundation, application, research and various methods in effective pain care and management at home and in the office. It is a great tool for future doctors to be able to run various programs for their patients at their home or office.
Electromedical Technologies CEO Matthew Wolfson commented, “We are very excited that the California College of Natural Medicine is the first college to propose such a certification program. It was very important to collaborate with such a great institution so that more practitioners and distributors may gain comprehensive knowledge of Bioelectronics, and the modern effective medical devices and technologies that produce natural pain relief and overall wellness. Doctor and patient interaction provides medical professionals a way to monitor patient drug usage with the end goal of providing people a drug free way to reduce drug use and side effects. Once the curriculum and certification program are approved, Doctors and students will have access to the Wellness Pro Plus devices, which will give them hands on understanding of the various techniques and benefits of using drug free application techniques for chronic, acute post traumatic and intractable pain. The proposed CCNM curriculum provides students a better understanding of new emerging technologies that use energy, frequency, and vibration instead of drug therapies.”
About Electromedical Technologies:
Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.
Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in near future and such applications are not related to our current product in any way and currently not cleared in the US.
For more information, visit https://electromedtech.com
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.
