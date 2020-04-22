Electromedical Technologies, Inc. Announces Research Collaboration with Nazarbayev University to Study Effects of Electrical Frequencies on Cell Signaling and Virus Replication

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ELCQ) (the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce that it has completed a collaborative agreement with Nazarbayev University, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on a physiological state of human body by studying the impacts of alternating electrical fields on cell signaling. There is also an interest to expand the electro-modulation studies to identify most effective frequencies interfering with replication and assembly of large single-stranded RNA viruses.
Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical Technologies, commented, “We want to create a variety of laboratory conditions where we can test virus responses, hoping that the virus can be inactivated or at the least minimize its pathogenic capacity.” These will all be non-human preliminary studies, none of which are currently cleared applications for our devices in the US.
Commenting further, Mr. Wolfson said, “More research is needed right away on this very important topic, especially now. If a vaccine is not available for a viral illness, treatment options are extremely limited today. This is why thinking outside of the box and exploring innovative ways, such as possibly using physics to inactivate viruses, is necessary and we are excited to work together with Nazarbayev University to find a potential solution.”
Dr. Dos Sarbassov, Professor of the Department of Biology, School of Sciences and Humanities at Nazarbayev University, commented, “Our preliminary non-human studies have shown promising results, indicating a substantial impact of alternating electrical fields on cell signaling that has a potential to modify a variety of physiological responses including immune system. Further studies in laboratory and in animal models will be instrumental to develop potent non-invasive electro-modulation treatments for different fields of medicine and human well-being.”
Commenting further, Dr. Sarbassov said, “However, given today’s worldwide crisis, it will be important to explore these effects on coronavirus replication. Every virus has unique molecular structure and mechanisms of propagation. Among single-stranded RNA viruses, coronaviruses are distinguished by their enormous genome size (about 30,000 bases that are at least 3 times larger than HIV genome) and by large viral protein spikes. The unconventional and innovative research will create a new scientific paradigm in understanding how a virus can be affected by vibrational motions of electrons driven by alternating electrical fields.”
A published article “Why It's Time to Take Electrified Medicine Seriously” by Time Magazine observed: “The remarkable convergence of advances in bioengineering and neurology has resulted in a fast-developing way to treat chronic diseases, known as bioelectronic medicine. These advances allow scientists to identify specific nerves and implant devices that can be activated when needed to stimulate or dial down their activity; that in turn controls cells in organs targeted by those nerves that regulate the body’s many immune and metabolic responses.” (To read the full article, click here.)
About Nazarbayev University:
Nazarbayev University (NU), established on the initiative of the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2010, is the country’s flagship academic institution with aspirations to become a global-level research university. This is the first university in Kazakhstan which is guided by the principles of autonomy and academic freedom. Located in the capital of Kazakhstan, NU is a research university with growing international renown combining education, research and innovation on a state of the art 21st-century campus. NU scholars conduct research in many fields, and seek to expand human knowledge through innovation, analysis, and collaboration. Within ten years since its inception, NU has become a leading research university in Kazakhstan. NU research is supported by the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, local and international organizations, and is carried out in the Schools, Research Centers and Institutes. Please visit Nazarbayev University website https://research.nu.edu.kz/en/ to find comprehensive information on the NU research activities and profiles of faculty and researchers.
About Electromedical Technologies:
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable and postoperative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human well-being. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post-traumatic and postoperative, intractable pain relief.
Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in near future and such applications are not related to our current product in any way and currently not cleared in the US.
For more information, visit www.electromedtech.com.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.
Contacts
Electromedical Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Wolfson
Tel: 1.888.880.7888
email: ceo@electromedtech.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.