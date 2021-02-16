Elevation Home Energy Solutions Announces Expanded Services

EHES will continue the commitment established by Elevation Solar to make switching to solar simple, and will carry its customer-centric approach to new services for utility and enterprise clients. This expanded scope allows the company to contribute solutions to help address the urgent issue of climate change by applying its integrated energy solutions on a broader scale.

“This shift represents the company’s evolution from a leading residential solar provider to a broad energy solutions provider that is addressing the diverse needs of utilities, enterprises and institutional property owners and operators,” said Greg Fasullo, CEO of Elevation Home Energy Solutions.

Impacts to large-scale enterprises, such as single-family residential operators, have the potential to be particularly significant. Elevation’s technology solutions will allow operators to realize significant savings by lowering energy costs across the board, while offering residents more control over energy use. As an added benefit, the EHES platform will help partners meet or exceed their environmental and sustainability objectives.