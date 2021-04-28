Elevation Home Energy Solutions Announces Partnership with SmartRent

The companies share a commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles as well, and a key element of this partnership is the environmental benefit it offers. According to a 2020 study of the National Academy of Sciences, residential energy use makes up about 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Automated energy management maximizes energy efficiency and also uses energy smarter, reducing demand during high-consumption times and limiting the need for gas-powered peaker plants. By delivering on the environmental value proposition, SmartRent and Elevation are positioned to help enterprise customers, such as single-family residential operators, advance their own ESG goals.