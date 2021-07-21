Elim Mining Changes Name to Become Arizona Sonoran Copper Company

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging private US-based copper developer and producer, today announces it has changed its name from Elim Mining Incorporated. Additionally, the Company has completed a 3:1 share consolidation following unanimous board approval, effective July 20, 2021. The driving focus of ASCU continues to be the development of the Cactus Mine on private land in Pinal County, Arizona.

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO stated, “ASCU is setting itself up to be a well-advanced mid-tier copper developer, with a heap-leach copper asset on private land in the US. The project already benefits from significant infrastructure already in place and has obtained a number of key permits. The new name of the Company is designed to better reflect both our vision and our geographic focus. Regarding the share consolidation, we believe it positions the Company with an optimal share structure, especially when compared to its developer peers, and ensures greater share discipline for future development and construction financing for the Cactus Mine. This is only the latest in a series of exciting announcements as we continue to develop both the mine and the Company.”