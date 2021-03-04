Elim Mining to Exhibit at the Virtual PDAC and to Host Daily Management Presentations

Elim Mining is a private company that is building a scalable, multi-phase, multi-billion-pound copper porphyry project on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is initially focused on resource development of the Cactus Mine, which is a re-start of the former Sacaton mine, operated by ASARCO through 1984. The Company holds a 100% ownership interest in both the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Properties, which cover 2,458 acres in Pinal County, Arizona. Concurrently, the Company is exploring the geologic district, including the Parks/Salyer Property. In addition to the in-ground mineral potential, Elim Mining has completed a PEA on the mineralized stockpile, illustrating a run of mine heap leach operation that provides $140 million in cumulative free cash flow over 8 years, based on a copper price of $2.82/lb. Elim is managed by mining executives with over 210 years’ of combined experience in mine operations and business. With a history and reputation for strategically launching, revitalizing, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations, the team has achieved tremendous growth and value for investors in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.