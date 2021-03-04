Elim Mining to Exhibit at the Virtual PDAC and to Host Daily Management Presentations

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim” or the “Company”), a private copper exploration and development company, will be exhibiting at the upcoming Virtual PDAC from March 8-11, 2021. Please join management and learn about upcoming plans, both corporately and at the Cactus Mine Project in Pinal County, Arizona.
In addition to the booth, daily management presentations will be held on Zoom. Please join John Antwi, President and CEO, Ian McMullan, COO and Anthony Bottrill, Resource Geologist, details below:
When: 10 am EST on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
Password: 3546
Please sign in 15 minutes ahead of time, as there will be limited capacity.
About Elim Mining Incorporated (www.elimmining.com | www.cactusmine.com)
Elim Mining is a private company that is building a scalable, multi-phase, multi-billion-pound copper porphyry project on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is initially focused on resource development of the Cactus Mine, which is a re-start of the former Sacaton mine, operated by ASARCO through 1984. The Company holds a 100% ownership interest in both the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Properties, which cover 2,458 acres in Pinal County, Arizona. Concurrently, the Company is exploring the geologic district, including the Parks/Salyer Property. In addition to the in-ground mineral potential, Elim Mining has completed a PEA on the mineralized stockpile, illustrating a run of mine heap leach operation that provides $140 million in cumulative free cash flow over 8 years, based on a copper price of $2.82/lb. Elim is managed by mining executives with over 210 years’ of combined experience in mine operations and business. With a history and reputation for strategically launching, revitalizing, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations, the team has achieved tremendous growth and value for investors in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.
Contacts
John Antwi, President and CEO
775-340-2719
Alison Dwoskin, Director of Investor Relations
647-233-4348