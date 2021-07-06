Elim Mining Welcomes George Ogilvie as President, CEO and Director

George Ogilvie, Elim Mining President and CEO stated, “I am eager to begin working with the team and continuing the development of the Cactus porphyry copper project. This is a fantastic opportunity in mining-friendly Arizona to re-develop a high-quality former mine with a multi-billion-pound copper resource. We aim to develop Cactus into a sustainable copper mine, thus providing a supply of copper to the US for future infrastructure and green energy projects, all while bringing value to the local communities, to Elim shareholders and to all Elim stakeholders. With permitting well-underway, the preliminary economic assessment nearing its completion and a high-performing operations team, I will continue to build on the foundation already put into place. Over the next couple of years, we expect to issue a PEA, a PFS and DFS and secure the required funding to advance the asset to the start of construction.”

Mr. Ogilvie is a Professional Engineer, with 32 years of management, operations, and technical experience in the mining industry, both Canada and internationally. He has a track record of developing assets into commercial production and turning businesses around resulting in significant shareholder appreciation. Previously, George was the CEO of Battle North Gold (acquired by Evolution Mining) and Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (acquired St. Andrew Goldfields), where he and his team optimized and improved operations, prior to major acquisitions. Additionally, Mr. Ogilvie was the CEO of Rambler Metals and Mining, where he and his team guided the evolution of the company from grassroots exploration to a profitable junior producer. Mr. Ogilvie began his mining career in 1989 with AngloGold in South Africa working in the ultra-deep, high-grade, gold mines in the Witwatersand Basin. From there, he moved to Northern Manitoba for HudBay Minerals’ Ruttan Mine as Mine Supervisor, followed by a term at Dynatec as Area Manager in Sudbury and McCreedy West Mine as Mine Manager.