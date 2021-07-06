Elim Mining Welcomes George Ogilvie as President, CEO and Director

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim” or the “Company”), an emerging private US-based copper developer and producer, is pleased to announce the appointment of George Ogilvie as President, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Director, effective immediately. Alan Edwards will remain a member of the Board of Directors.
David Laing, Elim Mining Chairman, commented, “A big thank you to Alan who stepped in as President and CEO to provide the leadership for advancing Elim’s major corporate initiatives.”
He continued, “We are thrilled to welcome George to the Company as President, CEO and Director. He has been recognized across both the mining and capital markets industries for his positive leadership style and his commitment to environment, health and safety, in addition to his operational achievements. His project development experience, complemented by his successes in the public markets, will be a great asset to the development of the Cactus Mine. I am also very pleased to note George is making a large equity investment in the Company, confirming his confidence in the project.”
George Ogilvie, Elim Mining President and CEO stated, “I am eager to begin working with the team and continuing the development of the Cactus porphyry copper project. This is a fantastic opportunity in mining-friendly Arizona to re-develop a high-quality former mine with a multi-billion-pound copper resource. We aim to develop Cactus into a sustainable copper mine, thus providing a supply of copper to the US for future infrastructure and green energy projects, all while bringing value to the local communities, to Elim shareholders and to all Elim stakeholders. With permitting well-underway, the preliminary economic assessment nearing its completion and a high-performing operations team, I will continue to build on the foundation already put into place. Over the next couple of years, we expect to issue a PEA, a PFS and DFS and secure the required funding to advance the asset to the start of construction.”
Mr. Ogilvie is a Professional Engineer, with 32 years of management, operations, and technical experience in the mining industry, both Canada and internationally. He has a track record of developing assets into commercial production and turning businesses around resulting in significant shareholder appreciation. Previously, George was the CEO of Battle North Gold (acquired by Evolution Mining) and Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (acquired St. Andrew Goldfields), where he and his team optimized and improved operations, prior to major acquisitions. Additionally, Mr. Ogilvie was the CEO of Rambler Metals and Mining, where he and his team guided the evolution of the company from grassroots exploration to a profitable junior producer. Mr. Ogilvie began his mining career in 1989 with AngloGold in South Africa working in the ultra-deep, high-grade, gold mines in the Witwatersand Basin. From there, he moved to Northern Manitoba for HudBay Minerals’ Ruttan Mine as Mine Supervisor, followed by a term at Dynatec as Area Manager in Sudbury and McCreedy West Mine as Mine Manager.
Mr. Ogilvie received his B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mining and Petroleum Engineering from Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland and holds his Mine Managers Certificate (South Africa).
About Elim Mining Incorporated (www.elimmining.com | www.cactusmine.com)
Elim Mining is a private emerging US copper developer and producer. The Company is building a scalable, multi-phase, multi-billion-pound copper porphyry project on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Initially, the Company is focused on resource development of the Cactus Mine, which is a re-start of the former Sacaton mine, operated by ASARCO through 1984, while the Company explores up and down trend on known targets. The Elim leadership team has proven track record of strategically launching, operating, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations; efforts that have resulted in value accretion for investors in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.
