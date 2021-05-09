Elim Mining Welcomes Industry Veteran Alan Edwards as Interim CEO

The Board and Management Team would like to thank John for his tireless efforts in founding and advancing the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We also would like to welcome Alan to the team. His experience advancing Arizona base metal companies is unparalleled and we look forward to his input while we complete our search for a permanent CEO.

Alan Edwards has more than 35 years of operations and executive mining industry experience. In the course of his career, he has overseen the development and operations of world class base and precious metals deposits in the Americas and Indonesia. Mr. Edwards is currently the President of AE Resources Corp., an Arizona-based company. He formerly led Oracle Mining Corporation (CEO), Copper One Inc. (President and CEO), Frontera Copper Corporation (CEO) and Apex Silver Corporation (COO). Currently, Mr. Edwards serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tonogold Resources, Inc. He also acts as Non-Executive Director for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, Entrée Resources Ltd., and Orvana Minerals Corp. Mr. Edwards has previously held the positions of Non-Executive Chair of the Board for Mason Resources Corp. (acquired by Hudbay Minerals Inc.), Rise Gold Corp., AQM Copper Inc. (acquired by Teck Resources Ltd.) and AuRico Gold Inc. Mr. Edwards began his career at Phelps Dodge Mining Corp. in Arizona. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mining Engineering and an MBA (Finance) from the University of Arizona.