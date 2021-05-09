Elim Mining Welcomes Industry Veteran Alan Edwards as Interim CEO

CASA GRANDE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim” or the “Company”), an emerging private US-based copper developer and producer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Edwards as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective immediately. Mr. Edwards is replacing John Antwi, former President, CEO and Director.
The Board and Management Team would like to thank John for his tireless efforts in founding and advancing the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We also would like to welcome Alan to the team. His experience advancing Arizona base metal companies is unparalleled and we look forward to his input while we complete our search for a permanent CEO.
Alan Edwards has more than 35 years of operations and executive mining industry experience. In the course of his career, he has overseen the development and operations of world class base and precious metals deposits in the Americas and Indonesia. Mr. Edwards is currently the President of AE Resources Corp., an Arizona-based company. He formerly led Oracle Mining Corporation (CEO), Copper One Inc. (President and CEO), Frontera Copper Corporation (CEO) and Apex Silver Corporation (COO). Currently, Mr. Edwards serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tonogold Resources, Inc. He also acts as Non-Executive Director for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, Entrée Resources Ltd., and Orvana Minerals Corp. Mr. Edwards has previously held the positions of Non-Executive Chair of the Board for Mason Resources Corp. (acquired by Hudbay Minerals Inc.), Rise Gold Corp., AQM Copper Inc. (acquired by Teck Resources Ltd.) and AuRico Gold Inc. Mr. Edwards began his career at Phelps Dodge Mining Corp. in Arizona. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mining Engineering and an MBA (Finance) from the University of Arizona.
About Elim Mining Incorporated (www.elimmining.com | www.cactusmine.com)
Elim Mining Incorporated is a private mineral resource development company with headquarters in Reno, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona. Elim is dedicated to the identification, acquisition, exploration, development and sustainable production of precious and base metal properties in well-known geographic regions. The company seeks assets with significant potential for proven and probable mineral reserves. Elim is managed by mining executives with over 210 years of experience in mine operations and business. With a history and reputation for strategically launching, revitalizing, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations, the team has achieved tremendous growth and value for investors in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Elim to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.
Although Elim has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Elim disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
