Elite Medical Experts and Cardno ChemRisk Partner to Bring Leading University Physicians to Complex Risk Assessment and Litigation

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elite Medical Experts is excited to announce their strategic alignment with Cardno ChemRisk, a global consulting firm specialized in exposure risk assessment. By combining resources and insight, Elite and Cardno ChemRisk bridge the risk continuum from general epidemiology to case-specific medical analysis. “Elite’s strength is its unrivaled ability to align Professors of Medicine and Surgery as experts for trial attorneys and corporate consulting,” said Dr. Burton Bentley II, Elite’s CEO. “By partnering, we’ll bring physicians from leading universities to engage in risk assessment and litigation across the United States. Cardno ChemRisk’s clients can now look beyond general causation to explore issues on a case-by-case basis.”