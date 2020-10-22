Elvira's downtown closes due to COVID

Rubén Monroy Jr. surely didn’t want to be spending his afternoon on Wednesday, Oct. 21, filling trash bags and loading up boxes from his downtown Mexican restaurant.

But after months of being closed due to the COVID pandemic and after coming to the realization that there was no way the ends would meet under the state-mandated social distancing protocols that cut his dining room in half, he was packing up Elvira’s Tequila, Cocina & Vino at 256 E. Congress St.

“The last straw, obviously, was the pandemic,” he explained late Wednesday in a quiet voice that masked any frustration that has built up over the months of not being able to operate his four-year-old upscale Mexican restaurant. “The pandemic took a big hit on us. We closed in March. It was, for us, difficult to put all of the money together to reopen it.”

Monroy’s move comes six days after downtown lost its crown jewel Café Poca Cosa on Oct. 16. Chef-owner Suzana Davila also blamed the pandemic.

Monroy said he briefly gave takeout a try, but it cost him more to open the doors than what he was bringing in. So he turned his focus on the original Elvira’s in Tubac, which has been a Southern Arizona staple since it opened in Nogales, Arizona, in 1927.