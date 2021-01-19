Emerge Founder Andrew Leto to Deliver Keynote Speech at FreightWaves’ 2021 Sales & Marketing Summit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FreightWaves--Emerge Founder and CEO, Andrew Leto, will give a keynote presentation at the 2021 Virtual Sales & Marketing Conference hosted by FreightWaves on Jan. 28. Leto will be joined by FreightWaves President, George Abernathy, to discuss how technology changes customer expectations and how founders can infuse their vision into sales and marketing processes.
The Sales & Marketing Summit is a virtual, live-streamed event held by FreightWaves that covers top strategies for transportation companies, including how companies can position themselves to manage and benefit from their customer’s life cycle more efficiently.
“I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to share my entrepreneurial journey at the FreightWaves Summit. Learning from the experiences of other founders was especially valuable in my own personal growth, and I hope that what I share will help a new crop of leaders to grow their own businesses,” Leto said.
The Summit will also feature a keynote presentation from best-selling author, podcaster and founder of the Content Marketing Institute, Joe Pulizzi. Pulizzi will be exploring his extensive content marketing research in his address. Additional speakers from various companies within the freight space will also be speaking on topics related to growth marketing, success stories and other sales tactics.
The FreightWaves Sales & Marketing Summit will be streamed live on FreightWaves TV Jan. 28 and will be available on-demand following the live event. Registration is free. For more information on this event and to register, please visit https://live.freightwaves.com/sales-and-marketing-summit.
About Emerge
Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing startups in the U.S. and is transforming the $800 billion transportation and logistics industry with its Digital Freight Marketplace platform. Emerge’s award-winning marketplace provides access to direct capacity and live market conditions helping shippers and carriers make the strongest, most beneficial decisions when procuring domestic freight. Launched in 2017, Emerge is backed by Greycroft, New Road Capital, 9Yards Capital and the founder of GlobalTranz.
