Emerge Launches Book It Now Feature, Enabling Immediate Tender Acceptance for Carriers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#emerge--Emerge launches new Book It Now feature in its spot marketplace, allowing carriers to immediately accept loads at a preset rate without back-and-forth negotiations. Book It Now will simplify the carrier bidding process, expand carrier opportunities throughout the marketplace, and ensure fleets are operating at full capacity with the added security of having rate confirmations in-hand.
Available to approved carriers within the Emerge Digital Freight Marketplace, Book It Now streamlines the carrier tendering process and removes the hassle of negotiations or multiple lines of communication. This gives carriers the ability to pick the freight they want, at the rate they want it with immediate access to the rate confirmation and load details.
“This feature is one of the major steps in Emerge’s product strategy of connecting shippers and carriers in real time through our Digital Freight Marketplace. When trying to secure loads for their available drivers, carriers need feedback in seconds, not minutes or hours,” VP of Technology Kyle Jepson said. “Our platform helps to improve the driver experience during these times when driver retention and satisfaction are top priorities for carriers.”
Carriers will see an increase of available loads marked with Book It Now within the Emerge marketplace in the coming weeks. In addition to loads booked standardly, Book It Now loads will also qualify for Emerge’s Carrier Rewards program, which gives carriers the opportunity to earn extra money by following carrier best practices and completing shipments on time.
Emerge’s Digital Freight Marketplace creates new and exciting opportunities for carriers to connect directly with shippers, fill their trucks, and build new business opportunities. Utilizing features like Book It Now and Lane Alerts, which alerts carriers of new shipments within their most-traveled lanes, carriers can expect to book more loads, with less hassle.
Emerge has grown into a leader within the logistics market, developing and optimizing a marketplace designed to connect carriers and shippers. With new products being released continually, Emerge plans to consistently innovate through products like a Dynamic RFP platform, spot management, and a light TMS.
About Emerge
Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing startups in the U.S. and is transforming the $800 billion transportation and logistics industry with its Digital Freight Marketplace platform. Emerge’s award-winning marketplace provides access to direct capacity and live market conditions helping shippers and carriers make the strongest, most beneficial decisions when procuring domestic freight. Launched in 2017, Emerge is backed by Greycroft, New Road Capital, 9Yards Capital and the founder of GlobalTranz.
