Emerge, Named One of America’s Best Startup Employers, Actively Recruiting to Double Headcount Throughout 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestStartupEmployer--Emerge, a logistics technology startup based out of Scottsdale, is actively recruiting members to join its team, looking to double its headcount in 2021. Named #23 on Forbes list of “America’s Top Startup Employers” and a “Best Place to Work” by the Phoenix Business Journal, Emerge is actively looking to source local talent to fill numerous roles across multiple departments, including IT, engineering, sales and operations.
“As we are being recognized by prestigious publications for our growth and culture, we have goals to become one of the fastest growing companies in the country. We need to attract the top talent in the Valley and beyond to achieve success as an organization,” Michael Leto, CEO said. “We value our people and take a collaborative approach to building our technology and company as a whole, we are always looking for that next teammate that can help us take our vision to the next level.”
Emerge has grown tremendously since its creation in 2017; growing from a small team in Scottsdale, to over 150 employees across the Valley and Colorado. In 2021, expected revenue growth is projected to grow over 300% — the driving force behind the need to add top local talent.
“We will be making a huge investment in our people this year which not only includes recruiting and onboarding the best, but training and developing the team members we have. It is rare to find a team that is growing at this rate,” Director of Employee Experience, Teresa Turner said. “Joining our organization at this time will provide future growth opportunities to team members that demonstrate our ‘OWN IT’ culture.”
Committed to investing in and developing local talent, Emerge has big plans to expand long-term opportunities and collaborate with local universities to help attract the best up-and-coming talent to their internship program. They hope their energetic, supportive and forward-thinking culture will help attract some of the Valley’s best.
Planning to attract and keep the best talent, Emerge has put great effort into their training program. Whether you are entry-level or have years of experience, Emerge provides team members the training and tools needed to succeed. Better yet, preferring to promote within, an opportunity with Emerge is ideal for people looking for personal and professional growth.
Anyone interested in working in a fast-paced, high-growth start-up is encouraged to apply to join Emerge’s team. A variety of positions are available, with more growth and leadership opportunities added throughout the year.
Emerge currently has 13 open positions, with more slated to open in the coming months. For more information on career opportunities and job listings, please visit www.emergemarket.com/careers.
