Emerge Ranked Among Top Five Best Places to Work in the Valley by Phoenix Business Journal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bestplacestowork--Emerge ranks fifth on the Best Places to Work in the Valley 2020 list by the Phoenix Business Journal. The rankings take into account confidential surveys of local Phoenix-area employees, analyzing aspects of company culture like communication, managerial effectiveness, team dynamics and trust in leadership to gauge overall employee affinity.
Placing within the top five companies in the small category, Emerge rose five spots from its 10th-place ranking the previous year.
“I’m so proud of the culture we’ve built here at Emerge. We’ve been through a lot this year, like many other companies, but we’ve kept our people’s safety and happiness in mind through all of the business decisions made through this pandemic,” CEO, Michael Leto said. “It’s rewarding to see that we’ve even moved up on the list from 10th-place last year to fifth this year.”
While many local businesses have suffered due to pressures surrounding the Covid pandemic, Emerge has grown rapidly, expanding their employee base by 68% since January. Plans for future growth include expansions to the sales, strategy and product teams, with more hiring slated to take place throughout 2021.
Phoenix Business Journal recognized 100 Valley-area companies during its 2020 Best Places to Work virtual event Dec. 8. The full ranking of winners, along with company write-ups, will be released Dec.18 in the weekly print and digital versions of the Phoenix Business Journal.
View the Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work in the Valley 2020 winners here.
About Emerge
Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing startups in the U.S. and is transforming the $800 billion transportation and logistics industry with its Digital Freight Marketplace platform. Emerge’s award-winning marketplace provides access to direct capacity and live market conditions helping shippers and carriers make the strongest, most beneficial decisions when procuring domestic freight. Launched in 2017, Emerge is backed by Greycroft, New Road Capital, 9Yards Capital and the founder of GlobalTranz.
Contacts
Eilish Shannon
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.